Irish workers in Australia won't gain from Taxback.com victory on Australia's 'backpacker tax'

Thousands of Irish nationals on working holiday visas in Australia won’t benefit from Taxback.com’s successful legal challenge today to that nation's so-called "backpacker tax".

Thousands of Irish nationals on working holiday visas in Australia won’t benefit from Taxback.com’s successful legal challenge today to that nation's so-called "backpacker tax".

Dublin-based Taxback.com took the case after Australia in 2017 started imposing a 15pc tax on income that otherwise would be tax-free on holders of working holiday visas - representing a potential annual penalty of up to AU$2,730 (€1,700).

In Brisbane today, federal judge John Logan ruled that Australia cannot impose the extra tax on nationals of eight nations if they are resident there on a “working holiday” visa. Those standing to benefit from lower income tax are citizens of the US, UK, Chile, Finland, Germany, Japan, Norway and Turkey - but not Ireland.

Taxback.com pursued the case on behalf of British traveller Catherine Addy, who argued she should be taxed the same as Australian citizens on her income.

Joanna Murphy, CEO of Taxback.com

Taxback.com chief executive Joanna Murphy said she hoped the judgment would compel Australia to repeal the measure for all holders of holiday-work visas. Australian authorities said they were mulling whether to appeal the verdict.

“We’re delighted the court has accepted our argument and look forward to the government restoring the previous, and fairer, taxation arrangements that apply to holiday workers,” Ms Murphy said.

She said the backpacker tax “discriminated against foreign workers and breached several international tax agreements. It also damaged Australia’s reputation as a working holiday destination.”

Australia’s Working Holiday Programme, launched in 1975, allows people from 44 countries aged 18 to 35 to spend up to two years working and travelling in Australia, so long as they do not hold any particular job longer than six months. Adults travelling with children cannot qualify for the visa.

Australian residents are not taxed on income they earn up to a threshold of AU$18,200 (€11,250) but, since 2017, holders of working holiday visas have been – and some have faced exposure to additional taxation on their income back home.

Judge Logan called these parallel rates of income tax “a disguised form of discrimination based on nationality” that is explicitly prohibited in the taxation agreements between Australia and the eight nations in question.

While the UK's tax deal with Australia includes a commitment not to impose "more burdensome" rates on its citizens resident there, Ireland’s tax deal with Australia omits this specific protection.

Online Editors