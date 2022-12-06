Irish woman Esther Lynch elected as general secretary of European Trade Union Confederation

Irish woman Esther Lynch has been elected general secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) this afternoon in Brussels.

The former Irish Congress of Trade Unions official has extensive trade union experience at Irish, European, and international levels, dating back to her election as a shop steward in the 1980s.

Ms Lynch was elected as ETUC deputy general secretary at the Vienna Congress in May 2019, after four years as confederal secretary.

Her responsibilities with ETUC will now include social dialogue, collective bargaining and wage policy, trade union rights, gender equality, and Brexit.

Before her work with the ETUC, Ms Lynch was the legislation and social affairs officer with the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Ictu), where she took part in negotiations on Ireland’s national social partnership agreements.

Ictu general secretary, Owen Reidy, congratulated Ms Lynch, saying it was “a proud day for the Irish trade union movement” before adding: “Now more than ever, we need strong voices speaking on behalf of and protecting the rights of European workers in EU decision-making.

“I wish Esther well as she takes on her new responsibilities and assures her of Ictu’s full support.”

The ETUC represents over 45 million members from 93 trade union organisations in 41 European countries and 10 European trade union federations.