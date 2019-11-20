Waterford waste-management firm Kollect will float on the Nasdaq First North market in Stockholm on December 19, the company has confirmed to Independent.ie

Irish waste-management firm Kollect to list on Nasdaq First North as it seeks to raise more than €1m from IPO

It is understood that the firm - founded only four years ago with ambitions to become “the Uber of the waste industry” - will seek to raise more than €1m from the initial public offering (IPO).

It will be the second Irish company to list on the First North market following the IPO of Dún Laoghaire construction software firm Zutec last year.

Kollect said Nasdaq Stockholm gave formal approval today for the flotation of Kollect on Demand Holding AB on its First North growth market, which specialises in small tech start-ups, including in the green and gaming sectors.

