Irish waste-management firm Kollect to list on Nasdaq First North as it seeks to raise more than €1m from IPO
Waterford waste firm will be second Irish firm to mount IPO in Stockholm
Waterford waste-management firm Kollect will float on the Nasdaq First North market in Stockholm on December 19, the company has confirmed to Independent.ie
It is understood that the firm - founded only four years ago with ambitions to become “the Uber of the waste industry” - will seek to raise more than €1m from the initial public offering (IPO).
It will be the second Irish company to list on the First North market following the IPO of Dún Laoghaire construction software firm Zutec last year.
Kollect said Nasdaq Stockholm gave formal approval today for the flotation of Kollect on Demand Holding AB on its First North growth market, which specialises in small tech start-ups, including in the green and gaming sectors.
Kollect will use the ticker symbol KOLL. The subscription period will run from November 25 to December 10.
The company intends to publish its IPO prospectus next week, followed by meetings in Dublin and Stockholm with potential investors.
Kollect in September opened its first overseas office in Manchester. Its chief executive, John O’Connor, told Independent.ie earlier this month that Kollect plans to expand its business model to 75 cities across Britain - a key reason for seeking growth funds now.
Confirmation of the flotation follows Kollect’s appointment of three board members with expertise in IPOs and Nasdaq: new chairman Johnny Fortune and directors Stefan Wikstrand and Maoiliosa O’Culachain.
Mr Fortune was previously chief financial officer of Skillsoft, where he played a central role as it became the first Irish company to complete an IPO on Nasdaq New York in 2000.
Mr Wikstrand is the chief financial officer at G5 Entertainment, a Swedish mobile game firm which went public in a 2014 IPO in Stockholm.
Mr O'Culachain was previously a top Ireland-based official for Nasdaq, directing its private business development in Europe. Nasdaq in Europe is focused on Nordic markets, particularly Stockholm.
Online Editors