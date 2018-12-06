Irish startup rival to JustEat raises €5m

An Irish startup that aims to take on food-ordering giants such as JustEat has raised almost €5m in funding.

Flipdish classes itself as an online ordering and loyalty platform for takeaways and restaurants. It lets individual restaurants directly accept online orders without having to list on aggregator platforms like JustEat.

“It has become imperative for restaurants and takeaways to receive orders online,” said Flipdish CEO Conor McCarthy. “While the largest food chains have the resources to build software to handle this, it is prohibitively expensive for small and medium sized businesses. Flipdish is now democratising technology for these players.”

The €4.8m funding round was led by Global Founders Capital with participation by existing investor Elkstone. Earlier this year Flipdish raised €2.7 million from Elkstone, Enterprise Ireland and Growing Capital.

The Dublin company, started in 2015, says that it has seen a 300pc increase in revenue this compared to 2017.

The round will help accelerate Flipdish’s growth by building out its product line and delivering greater service to its expanding worldwide customer base, McCarthy said.

Flipdish is currently used by over a thousand restaurants across Europe and has seen more than €25 million in online orders to date, according to McCarthy

“This round allows us to significantly accelerate the development of our product which plays an essential part in the daily businesses of over a thousand restaurants, takeaways and delis across Europe,” he said.

