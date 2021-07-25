| 9.8°C Dublin

Irish sport tech firms are helping stars go for gold at the Tokyo Olympics

Irish companies are thriving as the market to boost sporting performance surges. Will they taste glory or fall just short?

Left to right: Martin O'Reilly of Output Sports; Kitman Labs's Stephen Smith; Dave Kearney of Champion's Mind; N-Pro's Mark Ganly; and Leonie Lynch of Juspy Expand
Sarah Lavin Expand
Martin O'Reilly Expand
Stephen Smith, CEO, Kitman Labs Expand
Juspy's Leonie Lynch Expand
Mark Ganly of N-Pro Expand
Hurdler Sarah Lavin is competing in the Olympics and uses Output Sports technology to improve her performance. Photograph: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE Expand

Sean Pollock Email

As Irish athletes compete for gold at this year’s Tokyo Olympics, Output Sports co-founder and CEO Martin O’Reilly will be sitting at home in Dublin cheering on certain stars a little bit more loudly than others.

O’Reilly’s Output Sports has developed a wearable technology for sports coaches and athletes to optimise their performance. Coaches, sports clubs and individual athletes have tapped into the data it produces, including some of Ireland’s Olympic hopefuls such as hurdle star Sarah Lavin and taekwondo athlete Jack Woolley.

O’Reilly said he is always that bit more passionate about the teams and sportstars who have used Output.

