Irish shoppers spent almost €629m more on groceries during the lockdown

Consumers in Ireland spent almost €629m more on groceries during the lockdown than they did in the corresponding period a year earlier, new figures show.

The latest data from research group Kantar published this morning also shows that in the 12-week period to June 14, online shopping continued to grow in popularity, with 99,000 households here using the service.

That contributed to an extra €70.9m being spent through the channel compared to the corresponding period a year ago. That’s a 114pc increase.

The Kantar figures show that SuperValu, the chain controlled by Cork-based Musgrave, continued to be the biggest beneficiary amongst rivals from the lockdown.

It had a 22.9pc share of Ireland's multi-billion euro grocery market by value in the 12-week period, compared to 21.2pc a year earlier.

In the latest period, Tesco had a 21.5pc share, while Dunnes Stores had 20.5pc. Both those retailers have seen their market share by value declined compared to a year ago, when Tesco had a 22pc share and Dunnes Stores had 20.5pc.

Lidl held a 12.2pc share in the latest period, while Aldi had 11.9pc.

“There are indications of cautious optimism in Ireland,” according to Kantar retail analyst Emer Healy.

She said that Kantar research shows that 40pc of Irish consumers say they feel financially comfortable and that confidence is reflected in how they are shopping.

“With some of the usual ways to treat themselves off limits, they’re trading up to branded goods in store, spending an additional €381m on these products compared with last year,” she pointed out.

And despite the growth in online shopping, it appears the channel will still have to fight to gain even more significant traction.

Kantar said that 63.6pc of people still haven’t done any grocery shopping online and don’t intend doing so in the future.

The research group said that sales of ethnic food items including curry paste, coconut milk and Mexican meal kits were up 34pc in June. Bacon sales rose 25pc this month compared to a year ago, while egg sales jumped 36pc and sausages 35pc.

Kantar said that grocery inflation stood at 2.8pc in the latest 12-week period. That compares to 2.3pc in the 12 weeks to May 17 this year, and 3.1pc in the 12 weeks to June 16 last year.





Online Editors