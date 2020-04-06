Irish shoppers set a supermarket sales record last month amid Covid-19 crisis stockpiling.

Sales at grocery tills surged by 27pc, reflecting an extra €250m of goods purchased versus the same period a year ago.

This made March “the biggest month of grocery sales ever recorded” in the State, according to market analysts Kantar.

Supermarkets “have been on the front line as households across Ireland prepared to spend more time at home, with more mouths to feed”, said Kantar Ireland managing director David Berry.

Its survey of 5,000 households nationwide found that sales of hand soap rose by 300pc, household cleaners by 170pc, facial tissues by 140pc and toilet paper roll by 86pc in the four weeks ending March 22.

The average household spent €122 more on groceries during the four-week period. They tended to favour long-life foods - both for the freezer and cupboard - over fresh and more quickly spoiled produce.

Kantar said sales of frozen and ambient-temperature goods rose by 32pc versus the same period a year ago, while fresh and perishable goods rose by a more modest 16pc.

“While we’d expect sales to remain strong in the coming weeks and months, there will likely be a rebalancing of sales of fresh and non-perishable items as shoppers with full freezers and cupboards replenish fresh supplies,” Mr Berry said.

Online grocery sales also surged last month to record levels. One in 10 households ordered at least some of their grocery goods over the internet, 54,000 more than in the same period a year ago.

The big five supermarket retailers – Dunnes, Tesco, SuperValu, Aldi and Lidl - all experienced double-digit surges in sales. Lidl, normally fifth in the market-share table, saw particularly strong gains in recent weeks and has pulled even with fourth-place Aldi.

Both German discount chains now have 12.3pc shares of total grocery sales in the State. Dunnes Stores retains top spot with 22.3pc while SuperValu and Tesco are tied on 21.3pc.

