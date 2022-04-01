Tony Smurfit, CEO of Smurfit Kappa. The company has three facilities in Russia. Photo: Jason Clarke.

IRISH packaging giant Smurfit Kappa is to exit the Russian market.

The global group, which generated revenue of €10.1bn last year and a €913m pre-tax profit, has a plant in Moscow that it acquired in 2017 and two facilities in St Petersburg.

“The group has already suspended support for its Russian operations including any imports and exports and any short or long term funding,” the stock market-listed group said this morning..

“This exit will be effected in an orderly manner, during which we will continue to pay our employees and fulfil our legal obligations,” it added. “Our Russian business represents less than 1pc of forecasted sales.”

Smurfit Kappa is headed by chief executive Tony Smurfit.

“Smurfit Kappa stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and everyone impacted by the totally unjustified attack on Ukraine and its people,” the company said.

“The group is providing, and will continue to provide, substantial humanitarian support for the Ukrainian people,” it added. “We are also assisting the families of Smurfit Kappa Group employees and contractors from Ukraine as well as providing products and services to support the relief effort together with financial assistance to a number of aid agencies. We have also partnered with the Red Cross to provide funding to support their vital work.”

A FTSE-100 company, Smurfit Kappa has a market capitalisation of €10.5bn. It is one of the world’s biggest packaging groups and employs 48,000 people across 350 production sites in 35 countries.

In 2017, it acquired the Soyuz packaging company based in Moscow.

That acquisition made Smurfit Kappa the biggest international corrugated packaging producer in Russia.

At the time, Smurfit Kappa described Russia as an “attractive growth market for us with exciting potential”. It already owned three sites in St Petersburg manufacturing paper-based and bag-in-box products for customers across Europe.

A raft of western brands and retailers have exited the Russian market since its invasion of Ukraine.