Irish media tech company Ion Solutions acquired by Creative Technology

Irish media technology company Ion Solutions has been acquired by live events specialist Creative Technology and will be amalgamated into its global operations, the companies announced Monday.

In a statement, Creative Technology said Ion Solutions would become part of the CT Europe and Middle East group and be rebranded as Creative Technology Ireland. It said the existing Ion Solutions management team would continue to run the day-to-day business.

Ion Solutions, based in Sandyford in south Dublin and employing more than 70 staff, specialises in providing live broadcast and audiovisual services to events and corporate clients. The Ion brand was created only last year by the merger of sister companies Eurotek, a broadcasting specialist, and audiovisual firm Avtek.

“We were looking for the next step in our evolution,” Ion Solutions chief executive John Roche said in welcoming the deal.

Creative Technology is the live events unit of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-headquartered NEP Group, a television production company that employs more than 4,000 worldwide in 24 countries.

“The addition of Ion Solutions strengthens the CT organisation, increasing our full range of services and rentals we can provide to our clients, especially in an increasingly significant business hub like Dublin,” said Dave Crump, president and chief executive of CT Europe and Middle East.

“Beyond technology though, our business, above all else, depends on the quality of our people, and we are delighted with the wealth of talent that Ion Solutions brings to the table. This is a great cultural fit for CT, NEP and Ion Solutions as we share similar core values and service-orientated cultures,” Mr Crump said.

NEP has acquired more than two dozen companies from the Netherlands to New Zealand over the past decade, mostly outside broadcasting experts. It acquired Dublin post-production company Screen Scene in 2015.

“Today’s acquisition is consistent with NEP’s stated strategy to become the world leader in live events services,” Creative Technology said.

“Becoming part of Creative Technology and the global NEP Worldwide Network - working alongside our existing partners on the NEP Ireland, Screen Scene and NEP Connect teams - will be a tremendous benefit to both our employees and our clients in Ireland and worldwide,” Mr Roche said.

In their most recent annual reports for 2017, Avtek and Eurotek reported net assets of €1.3m and €477,000 respectively. Available records indicate that Ion Solutions, created in early 2018, has yet to file unified annual accounts.

