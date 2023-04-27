Irish lessor Avolon commits to $4bn Boeing Max jet order

Company willl purchase 40 additional 737 Max jets from plane maker

Dublin-based aircraft lessor Avolon – the world’s third largest – has committed to buying an additional 40 Boeing 737 Max jets from Boeing that have a list price of $4bn (€3.6bn).

The jets are scheduled for delivery between 2027 and 2030 and bring Avolon’s owned, managed and on-order fleet size to 870.

The order is a boost to Boeing as it struggles with the latest snag to hit the Max jet.

The plane maker has slowed production of Max jets after a defect was detected in a part from a supplier. Spirit Aerosystems said this month it found that a “non-standard” manufacturing process was used during the installation of fittings on the vertical tail of certain Max models.

Boeing said it wasn’t an immediate safety issue and that Max jets already in service can continue flying.

Max jets were grounded around the world between 2019 and 2020 following two fatal crashes that occurred as a result of a flaw with its flight control system.

Avolon said that its latest Boeing order is subject to approval by shareholders of Bohai Leasing, which owns 70pc of the lessor. That approval is expected before the end of May.

“This commitment with Boeing underlines our confidence in the positive momentum in the aviation market,” said Avolon chief executive Andy Cronin.

“With strong demand for our new technology orderbook, and delivery slots at a premium, it strengthens and extends our delivery profile with Boeing,” he added.

Mr Cronin said the order would support airline customers looking to plan beyond the post-Covid traffic recovery.

He made the comments as Avolon released first-quarter results on Thursday.

Its lease revenue in the period declined 9pc year-on-year to $599m (€542m), while its operating cash flow slipped just over 3pc to $310m.

Its reported net income jumped from a loss of $182m in the first quarter of 2022 to a positive $56m in the first three months of this year.

However, its adjusted net income declined 30pc to $56m.

Mr Cronin said the lessor benefitted from rising lease rates during the quarter as global air passenger demand grew.

“Demand for aircraft remains strong, with high levels of leasing activity and a continued shortage of aircraft,” he added.

He said that is supporting strong residual values and is driving demand for lease extensions from airlines that are unable to access new deliveries.

“With our low leverage and high levels of liquidity, we are well positioned to take advantage of future opportunities,” said Mr Cronin.

Avolon ended the first quarter with a net debt to equity ratio of 2.3 times, a secured debt to total assets ratio of 21pc and $16bn of unencumbered assets.

At the end of March, it had total available liquidity of $5.5bn, including $403m of unrestricted cash and $5.1bn of undrawn debt facilities. During the period, it also executed an $810m term financing facility maturing in 2030, with a syndicate of 10 banks.