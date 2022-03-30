Irish jet lessor AerCap makes $3.5bn insurance claim over Russia aircraft

DUBLIN-BASED AerCap – the world’s biggest jet lessor – has submitted an insurance claim for $3.5bn (€3.1bn) related to aircraft trapped in Russia after the government there effectively seized assets belonging to foreign leasing companies.

AerCap chief executive Gus Kelly said the company has taken "aggressive" steps to repossess its aircraft and engines in Russia and will "vigorously pursue" claims under insurance policies.

AerCap had 135 owned aircraft and 14 owned engines on lease to Russian airlines at the time Russia invaded Ukraine, and has repossessed 22 jets and three engines, worth about $400m.

The EU imposed a raft of sanctions on Russia that includes prohibiting the sale of aircraft, parts or related financing to Russian carriers.

Mr Kelly said that AerCap had seven aircraft leased in Ukraine and has repossessed five of them.

The aircraft lessor is the most exposed of any lessor to Russia, but said its assets in Russia comprise just 5pc of its fleet by net book value.

AerCap chief financial officer Peter Juhas told investors today that the 135 aircraft and 14 engines the company had leased in Russia were generating about $33m in revenue every month.

“We intend to fully comply with all applicable sanctions,” he said. “We’ve issued termination notices in respect of all our aircraft and engines leased to Russian airlines and we’ve taken aggressive steps to recover our assets.”

He said that AerCap is currently assessing the condition of the aircraft and engines it has managed to repossess from Russian carriers.

“We have approximately $260m of letters of credit related to our Russian assets that are not on our balance sheet,” he added. “For the most part, these represent security deposits that were not paid in cash, but rather provided as a letter of credit with a bank that can be drawn upon in the event of default. We have presented request for payment to all of the banks providing these letters of credit.”

Mr Juhas said that so far, AerCap has received approximately $175m from those banks, and will “pursue payment to the remaining amounts in enforcing our rights under the remaining letters of credit”.

He said AerCap has about $2.5bn of assets remaining in Russia, based on the jets and engines already repossessed and the $175m of proceeds under the letters of credit.

“Of course, we continue to make efforts to repossess additional aircraft and engines from Russia, but it is uncertain whether we will be successful in these efforts,” he said. “Many of these aircraft are now being flown illegally by our former airline customers.”

AerCap expects to recognise an impairment on its assets remaining in Russia.

Mr Juhas pointed out that its airline customers are required to purchase insurance coverage under AerCap’s lease agreements, while the lessor also purchases its own insurance as contingent coverage and coverage for when its aircraft are off-lease.

“We will vigorously pursue our rights under all of these policies,” he said. “Last week, we submitted an insurance claim for approximately $3.5bn with respect to our aircraft and engines remaining in Russia,” he said.

“We also intend to pursue all other avenues for recovery of the value of our assets,” he added.