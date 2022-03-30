| 6.4°C Dublin

Irish jet lessor AerCap makes $3.5bn insurance claim over Russia aircraft

Dublin-based AerCap is the world’s largest aircraft leasing company

Between 75pc and 80pc of Russia&rsquo;s near 1,000-strong commercial airline fleet is leased by carriers such as Aeroflot. Photo: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg Expand

John Mulligan Twitter Email

DUBLIN-BASED AerCap – the world’s biggest jet lessor – has submitted an insurance claim for $3.5bn (€3.1bn) related to aircraft trapped in Russia after the government there effectively seized assets belonging to foreign leasing companies.

AerCap chief executive Gus Kelly said the company has taken "aggressive" steps to repossess its aircraft and engines in Russia and will "vigorously pursue" claims under insurance policies.

