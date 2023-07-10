Irish jet firm urges court to allow grounding of part of US airline’s fleet

Carlyle-owned AMCK warns granting injunction to Frontier Airlines would be ‘very harmful’ precedent for leasing

Dublin aircraft leasing firm AMCK – now ultimately owned by investment giant Carlyle – has described demands by US low-cost carrier Frontier following AMCK’s acquisition as “brazen” and insisted it has gone to “extraordinary lengths” in an effort to placate the airline in a lease dispute.

AMCK and related units have urged a US court not to grant an injunction sought by Frontier to prevent the lessor from seizing about a tenth of the airline’s fleet – a move the carrier has claimed will cause irreparable harm to its business.

Frontier has a fleet of 127 jets and flies to more than 100 destinations.

The leasing firm and its co-defendants have warned a New York court that granting the injunction to Frontier would set a “very harmful” precedent in the aircraft leasing sector, “if aircraft lessors are not permitted to exercise their express rights and remedies under leases”.

It would lead to more expensive leases, the defendants claimed, and “those hazard costs would likely be passed on to customers”. They say they have already incurred millions of dollars in costs and lost profits as a result of Frontier’s “delay and obstruction tactics”.

Colorado-based Frontier launched a lawsuit against AMCK in the United States last year seeking damages related to the acquisition by an affiliate of Dublin-based Carlyle Aviation Partners of Ireland-based AMCK Aviation last year.

The airline insisted that under lease agreements it had with AMCK for 15 jets initially, its consent was required for any change of ownership involving those aircraft. AMCK and Carlyle have denied the claim.

Frontier had also sued AMCK in 2020 in an unrelated matter connected to leases on six Airbus jets. Frontier claimed $53m in damages. The airline alleged that AMCK was “raided” as part of the takeover by Carlyle units in order to render the Irish unit “judgment proof” in the event it loses the case.

But last week, a judge presiding over that case largely granted summary judgment against the airline, according to lawyers for AMCK and Carlyle. The only remaining claim for trial in that action is a claim for breach of contract arising from AMCK’s express termination in 2020 of a framework agreement between the sides.

AMCK and Carlyle have insisted that Frontier has refused to comply with its contractual agreements “for months” both under aircraft lease terms and under a cooperation agreement signed between the pair.

Frontier has insisted that the Irish leasing units and other defendants provide the airline with security for the contingent litigation claim, such as a first lien on an aircraft subject to leases, or a letter of credit.

“Nothing in the leases or elsewhere gives Frontier any such rights,” lawyers for AMCK and its related defendants have argued.

They added in a filing on Friday opposing Frontier’s request for an injunction: “Frontier is flouting its contractual obligations in the hope that its actions will be so damaging to defendants that defendant will have no choice but to either accede to Frontier’s demands or, more likely, to force a settlement in the first action, resulting in an unwarranted ‘pay day’ for Frontier.”

The defendants said Frontier has already rejected an offer of a guarantee from a related entity.