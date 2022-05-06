Irish Government veto over Aer Lingus Heathrow slots to expire in September

A GUARANTEE given to the government over how Aer Lingus uses its prized take-off and landing slots at London’s Heathrow Airport expires in September, with the airline already putting them up as security for a €200m loan facility obtained from the State’s Ireland Strategic Investment Fund in March.

When British Airways owner IAG acquired Aer Lingus in 2015, the government – which owned just over 25pc of the carrier at the time – obtained two key binding undertakings from the airline group that saw the takeover go ahead.

One of them was that the 23 take-off and landing slots controlled by Aer Lingus at Heathrow would only be used to service routes to Ireland for at least seven years.

Read More

That was particularly used to address concerns from politicians and businesses neat Cork and Shannon airports, who had concerns that under IAG their London links could be side-lined.

The government also secured the legal right to veto any disposal of those slots – which at the time were valued at as much as €1.2bn based on previous transactions unrelated to Aer Lingus. But then CEO Stephen Kavanagh put the true valuation figure at around €300m.

Aer Lingus chief executive Lynne Embleton confirmed today that the airline’s landing slots will be used as security if the airline draws down the €200m in fresh facilities it has secured from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF).

She also confirmed that it’s the first time the slots have been used to provide – either provisionally or actual – security for an ISIF facility for the carrier.

Last year, Aer Lingus established a base at Manchester and now flies directly from the city to destinations in the Caribbean and the United States. Ms Embleton has previously said that Aer Lingus could add additional services from Manchester in the future.

“The previous seven-year agreement does end this year,” confirmed Ms Embleton in relation to the Heathrow slots. “The previous ISIF facility we had was not secured on the slots. The new facility that we agreed this year is.”

“In the event that Aer Lingus wasn’t able to repay the debt, then the Irish government and ISIF would then have influence on how those slots are used, but it’s obviously our intention to honour this debt after we’ve drawn it down,” she said.

Aer Lingus previously secured €150m in financing from ISIF.

Aer Lingus chief corporate affairs officer Donal Moriarty confirmed that despite the government’s say over the Heathrow slots use expiring in September, it will retain a veto over any potential sale of them.

Ms Embleton was speaking as IAG – which also owns Iberia and Vueling – reported first-quarter results this morning.

She said that Aer Lingus – which lost €110m in the first quarter – has seen strong demand for summer leisure travel to sun destinations this year.

IAG chief executive Luis Gallego said that the group will be profitable from the second quarter onwards as a recovery in air traffic strengthens. He added that the war in Ukraine has not yet impacted demand for travel across its network.