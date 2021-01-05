Irish Government secures €5.5bn of free money – State paid by the bond market

The Irish government will be paid by lenders to borrow €5.5bn on the markets for 10 years.

Bond investors bid a massive €48bn in their scramble for a share of what had been expected to be €3bn to €4bn of Irish government bonds being issued.

Just over a decade ago Ireland was locked out of the bond market, now many bond market investors face being locked out of the Irish bonds because demand so far exceeds supply.

The size of the deal has been increased on the back of the demand and the State set to be ‘paid’ to borrow over 10 years. The pricing of the bonds has not been finalised but sources say it looks set to be at a negative yield of -0.27pc. That means investors will lose 0.27pc a year for 10 years, if they hold the bonds to maturity.

That could be done by creating bonds with a zero coupon, or annual interest, and issuing them at a price above their face value. It means the government here will not have to repay the full amount it borrows at the end of the 10 years or make any interest payments in the meantime.

The National Treasury Management Agency, headed by Conor O’Kelly, has the option to borrow more given the scale of demand, and as a target to borrow €16bn to €20bn in total this year.

The negative yield on the news debt means investors will lose money over the 10 years the bonds are outstanding – although some investors may look to make a fast return by flipping the debt to the European Central Bank at an even lower yield, market sources said.

The ECB cannot lend to Ireland or other Euro members when bonds are issued but is very aggressively buying up debt in the secondary markets.

In December, the ECB committed to keep buying bonds under its pandemic emergency purchase programme “until it judges that the coronavirus crisis phase is over” (and at least until March 2022), and increased its so called envelope or budget by half a trillion euros.

The price is good news for the State at a time when the Covid crisis has created a massive need to raise debt, but it also reflects the scale of concern on the markets about a lack of real economic recovery.

If investors felt they could make a real return by investing in positive yielding assets without risking the return of their principal, they would. Money managers would lose even more money putting the money in the bank, where negative yields are even worse.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has mandated Bank of America, Davy, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Nomura as joint lead managers for a new 10 year bond that will be issued through a syndication structure to investors.

The NTMA’s debt target for 2021 is less than the €24bn borrowed last year, but again is to plug an expected shortfall between tax revenue and spending as a result of schemes to support the economy through the Covid-19 shock.

