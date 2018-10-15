Irish food supplier Greencore to sell entire US business for €927m

Irish food-to-go supplier Greencore has reached an agreement to sell its entire US business to Hearthside Food Solutions for £817m (€927m).

Greencore said it will hand the bulk of the proceeds to shareholders via a special dividend.

The deal will also "support a strengthened balance sheet", helping to pay down debts.

Commenting on the Transaction, Greencore’s CEO, Patrick Coveney, said:

“We believe that the proposed sale of our US operation represents a compelling and immediate realisation of value for Greencore’s shareholders. We have always had a firm conviction on the underlying value and growth prospects of our US business and believe that this offer fully reflects that.

"Looking ahead, we are confident that we can deliver further growth and returns in the dynamic UK market. The proposed transaction would enhance our strategic and financial flexibility, which would allow us to build on our industry-leading position in our core UK market whilst also taking advantage of emerging organic and inorganic growth opportunities.”

Press Association