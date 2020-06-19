Irish e-commerce company eShopWorld sees sales surge on the back of Covid

Irish e-commerce company eShopWorld says it has benefitted from the surge in online shopping due to Covid-19.

eShopWorld‘s technology is used by businesses to manage online sales, and clients are understood to include big brands such as Victoria's Secret, luxury fashion brand LK Bennett and Nike.

The platform enables clients to localise their online offering in up to 200 markets.

Since March sales on its platform have consistently exceeded 2019 Black Friday peak months, the company said in a trading update.

Black Friday is the informal name for the Friday following Thanksgiving Day in the US, and is a traditionally busy shopping day.

If the current volume of sales continues eShopWorld expects €1bn of sales annually, or a doubling of volumes for global brands using the platform.

Last year turnover at the Dublin-headquartered company jumped 34pc to €543.6m.

The performance was driven by sales in Europe, which are up 46pc. This market now accounts for two thirds of sales on the platform.

“Given its high disposable income and tech savvy population, Europe is now seen as a major growth market by North American brands with universal appeal – an important consideration for UK brands, with Brexit looming large,” the company said.

Meanwhile, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation more than doubled to €13.5m in a year in which eShopWorld added 16 major brands.

The company said its data analytics is “a key differentiator” as brands seek to direct product to higher demand, higher margin markets.

CEO, founder and shareholder, Tommy Kelly said: “In a pandemic world, there is incredible opportunity beyond domestic channels, particularly for apparel.

As consumers around the globe turn to e-commerce our data show that brands that are able to move quickly to deliver a localised e-commerce experience are seeing 300pc to 400pc growth in sales.”

