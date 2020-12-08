Irish DPC to rule on Twitter in first big GDPR case

Ireland’s data protection commissioner is expected to announce a possible fine for Twitter in the coming days.

The fine would be the first from the Irish regulator against a big tech company under European GDPR rules.

Twitter has admitted to inadvertently making some users’ private tweets public.

The Irish Commissioner, Helen Dixon, is Twitter’s lead supervisory authority in the EU. Her office circulated a draft decision to other European data protection authorities in May, but some countries weren’t happy with it. The issue was referred as a “dispute resolution procedure” to the European Data Protection Board. In mid-November, that body said it had made its own determination and that the Irish DPC had a month to finalise and announce the decision.

Under GDPR rules, the Irish DPC can fine companies up to 4pc of their annual turnover which, for some companies, is in the billions. However, experts say that is unlikely this Twitter decision will result in a massive fine, given its nature and the company's voluntary admission of its fault.

The move comes ahead of the DPC’s legal showdown against Facebook in the High Court next week. In August, the social media giant took judicial review proceedings against the regulator. Facebook is hoping to quash both an inquiry and a preliminary decision from Helen Dixon’s office on the issue of personal transfers from the EU to the US. The preliminary decision would put a halt to Facebook’s transfers of the personal data of millions of EU users to the US.





Online Editors