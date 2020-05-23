Irish Data Protection Commissioner moves against big tech firms in Ireland

The Irish Data Protection Commissioner has taken a step closer to enforcement action against big tech companies operating in Ireland, with draft decisions on a Twitter data breach and Whatsapp sharing information with Facebook.

The Twitter decision, which related to a 2018 incident, has been sent to other European privacy regulators for review, a process that is expected to take some weeks.

The Whatsapp decision has been sent to Facebook for a formal submission process, a process that is also expected to take a number of weeks.

In both cases, GDPR rules entitle the regulator to fine the tech giants up to €20m or 4pc of annual turnover.

Helen Dixon’s office has also sent three further draft inquiry reports regarding Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram to Facebook and complainants in those cases.

The weekend flurry of draft decisions and inquiry reports represents the Irish office’s first big round of penultimate enforcement decisions against big tech companies. It comes as European GDPR laws, under which the Irish watchdog has become Europe’s most important single data regulator, reach their second anniversary.

The Irish DPC office has faced criticism from some European privacy advocates and regional regulations for being too slow in enforcing GDPR rules against major tech firms based in Ireland.

But Helen Dixon’s office has repeatedly said that it must tread carefully when dealing with enforcement, or decisions will get bogged down longer in legal appeals.

The Irish office also announced a second fine against the child and family agency Tusla, with a 28-day appeal period now in effect.

Helen Dixon previously told Independent.ie that a major fine against under GDPR “is an inevitability at some point”, without being drawn on specific instances.

She indicated that her office had hired specialist lawyers to advise on the scale of punitive financial measures to be imposed on technology multinationals.

A recent US decision to fine Facebook $5bn (€4.6bn) would be a "relevant" gauge in Europe's response, she said.

“It would be a very relevant factor in terms of what quantum will create deterrence is the level of fines already existing globally in the area," Ms Dixon said of the US fine. “Under the GDPR, deterrence is a particularly important reason why the fines are included. They could have stopped at the corrective measures. But the fines are there to be punitive and give rise to deterrence. And deterrence is based on what's already in the [fine] landscape."

Ms Dixon said the specialist legal expertise on fines was not for any one case. "We've taken it on not by reference to any particular inquiry," she said.

Reception of the Irish office’s latest action has been cautiously supportive from industry experts.

“Given the fact that any sanction by the DPC must be approved by the Courts, it is essential that the procedural and factual basis of any case is well made,” said Katherine O’Keeffe, director of research and training at Castlebridge, a Dublin-based data privacy specialist firm.

“The decision by Commissioner Dixon to enforce yet again against a public body is noteworthy for the signal it sends on enforcement. Likewise, the fact that the enforcement process has moved forwards in a number of key cases is to be welcomed. Rather than seek easy headlines, one hopes [Helen]

Dixon has taken the time to dot the I’s and cross the T’s so that action when taken is meaningful, effective, and dissuasive rather than being overturned on an appeal as we have seen in other jurisdictions.”

