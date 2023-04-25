Irish corporate profits skyrocket as consumers struggle with inflation – CSO

ECB chief economist Philip Lane has said EU companies are using a fall in input costs to boost profits. Photo: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg — © Bloomberg

Companies based in Ireland have seen dramatic profit gains in the past year, and although most went to multinationals, earnings at domestic firms rose at more than twice the rate of inflation.

Corporate profits rose 30pc to €79.8bn in the final three months of last year, compared with the same period in 2021, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said on Tuesday. Profits are up 52.7pc from the last quarter of 2019, just before the pandemic.

Domestic firms saw profits rise by more than 17pc in the final quarter of 2022 from the same period a year earlier. That’s more than twice the 8.2pc increase seen in the consumer price index in 2022.

Economists say previous surges in raw material and energy costs are still feeding through to prices, particularly for food, but the level of corporate profits suggest companies are adding a margin, too.

Irish firms are reporting record-high profits for 2022, including building materials giant CRH, dairy ingredients firm Glanbia, pharmacy owner Uniphar, Penneys’ parent company Associated British Foods and several energy firms. And with falling energy and materials costs, the trend is likely to continue.

According to the CSO data, the industry sector – which includes manufacturing, utilities and the giant pharmaceuticals firms – accounted for more than half of the profits earned by corporations in the final quarter of 2022, at €43.2bn.

Information and communication was the next largest sector, but profits earned were less than half of the amount earned by industry.

Profits last year were almost double what they were when the CSO first began collecting data in 2017, with foreign firms seeing a much faster rise than their domestic counterparts.

Corporate profits for the year rose 18.6pc on 2021 to €297.5bn, the CSO said, with foreign-owned firms accounting for €261bn of that amount. It was the largest year-on-year rise since 2018, when profits rose 15.3pc, economy-wide.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has found that firms’ rising profits contributed to more than half of inflation pressures in the eurozone in the third quarter of last year – far more than wage costs.

While it said both effects are continuing to push up prices, the effect of rising profits is larger than the effect of higher wages.

Profits rose faster than wages last year in the agricultural sector, energy and utilities firms, construction, manufacturing and contact-intensive services sectors, the ECB said in a March blog post. It said rising profits and wages could “create risks of an upward spiral that could make everyone poorer”.

Philip Lane, the chief economist of the ECB, warned last month that companies across Europe were using a fall in input costs to boost profits.

Recent data shows the profit share of non-financial corporations rose to its highest level since 2007 in the final quarter of last year in the eurozone.