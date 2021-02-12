Irish clean air firm WellAir buys US disinfection firm

Novaerus is one of the brands owned by WellAir.

The Bill McCabe-backed Irish clean air company WellAir has announced the acquisition of a US-based handheld disinfection technology firm, UV Innovators.

No price was disclosed for the acquisition.

The Dublin-based WellAir, whose Novaerus and Plasma Air brands are used in hospitals, workplaces and other commercial locations in 60 countries, has also announced that WellAir CEO Kevin Devlin will be replaced by UV Innovators co-founder Todd Pope.

WellAir has over €20m in funding, most recently closing a €7m additional round last year.

"I'm very fortunate to be taking over the helm from the strong leadership by Kevin Devlin as CEO for the past several years,” said Mr Pope. “Kevin's continued support as board director and advisor is critical to continuing this momentum as we expand out technology footprint in making indoor air cleaner and safer for all."

Bill McCabe, who created the e-learning company Smartforce in the 1990s, is WellAir’s chairman.

“Combining UVI’s handheld surface disinfecting device with WellAir’s best-in-class air cleaning platform creates a unique, broad spectrum and highly scalable solution to. enable safe, healthy and productive spaces for all individuals,” said Mr McCabe.

“I am excited to have Todd join WellAir and to lead the company through its next stages of growth. His experience bringing innovative medical technologies to market on a global scale will be invaluable as we look to fulfill our mission to protect indoor spaces for all individuals.”

