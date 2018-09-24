Irish businesses struggle to bridge 'say-do' gap as they embark on digital transformation

The majority of Irish business leaders consider tapping into the power of data a top priority for their organisation - but they may be overlooking certain areas that could provide significant return on investment.

According to new research released by Verizon Connect, 65pc of decision makers see the value in turning data into actionable intelligence, and are putting that top of the agenda this year.

However, close to half (41pc) percent of businesses have not considered harnessing the data within their fleet of company vehicles to enable better business outcomes.

Without manipulating that data, they are missing out in terms of driving productivity, increasing efficiencies and improving the customer experience, according to VP of Sales EMEA & APAC, Verizon Connect Derek Bryan.

"One of the key findings in the research is that when it comes to delving deeper into data to enable cost reduction, the fleet of an organisation is often overlooked whereas payroll software and different areas of cost management get priority.

"We believe that this is one of the first areas that should be looked at; how is the vehicle being driven, how can fuel costs be driven down, turn all of that data into intelligence - and do it in real time."

Mr Bryan maintains that there is a 'say-do' gap that spans across all industries when it comes to their digital transformation, an example of which is ignoring the data that could be gleaned from their most heavily used resource.

"Good ideas are only good ideas once they're implemented. To close this gap, leaders must set out a clear strategy as to how existing data across all of the business can be leveraged to deliver efficiencies and enhance the customer experience.

"With data being the fuel powering digital transformation, now is the time to turn business insights into genuine opportunity that can accelerate growth both now and into the future."

Technology transformation (52pc) and supply chain transformation (23pc) were, unsurprisingly, listed as priorities in digital transformation by the business leaders who took part in the survey; while more than one third (38pc) are looking to enhance their customer experience.

Mr Bryan joins the 81pc of those surveyed who believe digital transformation will have a positive impact on their business processes; and the customer experience for him is crucial.

"It's not just about implementing and rolling out the software; you have to be on that journey with that customer, for ongoing advice and for the essential feedback. We do this piece better than any of our competitors."

US communications giant Verizon bought Dublin-based startup Fleetmatics Group for €2.15bn in 2016. It is one of three Verizon-owned divisions that come together to create Verizon Connect.

Online Editors