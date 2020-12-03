Irish banker Colm Kelleher lined up to chair Deutsche Bank

Irish banker Colm Kelleher was being lined up this year to become chairman of Deutsche Bank, according to a report in the Financial Times.

Kelleher retired last year as president of Morgan Stanley – the number two role at the US investment bank where he’d spent three decades working mostly in New York and London in a series of increasingly senior and lucrative roles.

Chairing Deutsche Bank, a big but perennially under achieving European lender, is one of the most important and sensitive roles in German and by extension EU finance.

Fond of golf, cigars and modern art, the Cork born banker is one of nine children and an Oxford graduate.

According to the Financial Times report; US hedge fund Cerberus, a big player in Ireland since the last financial crisis and Deutsche Bank’s fifth biggest shareholder, was behind the move to install the Irishman as chairman to replace Austrian businessman Paul Achleitner.

Cerberus has been sitting on a big loss on its 3pc Deutsche Bank stake, and has been agitating against the incumbent chairman for at least a year, in particular after a planned merger with German rival Commerzbank fell by the wayside in 2019.

However, the push to replace Mr Achleitner did not come off and the Austrian said in May that he’ll step down at the end of his second five-year term in 2022.

