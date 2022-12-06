Irish-backed ‘Spac’ asks investors for more time to invest their $400m

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation raised $400m from investors and is listed on the Nasdaq in New York. Photo: PA

A $400m (€380m) Irish-backed so called blank cheque company will ask investors to extend a deadline for sealing a merger or takeover to July next year.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (NAAC) currently has until near the end of January to complete a deal or it must return its funds to shareholders.

If it secures the extra breathing room, it will likely be make-or-break time for the investment vehicle.

It has told shareholders that the board believes it’s in shareholders’ “best interests” to continue its existence until July 26, “to allow us more time to complete an initial business combination”.

“We will not be able to consummate an initial business combination by January 26, 2023 and therefore, we are asking for an extension of this timeframe,” it will tell shareholders.

It filed a proposed circular to its investors with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. NAAC raised its $400m in January last year and is listed on the Nasdaq in New York.

The company almost certainly has a potential deal in the works. It’s likely to be the only way it can convince shareholders to remain on board rather than seeking a return of their money.

Even in tabling the extension motion, shareholders will automatically have the right to seek the return of their money.

And if NAAC waits until next year to return its cash to investor, it will have to pay a new 1pc excise tax being introduced in the United States from January 1.

NAAC was co-founded by its chief executive, Gary Quin. He’s a former vice chairman at Credit Suisse. Another key co-founder is Irish businessman Patrick Doran. Mr Doran sold his Dublin-based packaging company Americk in 2016 to Spanish group Saica. He then established Woodberry Capital, a private investment firm.

NAAC is one of dozens of so-called Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (Spacs), also known as blank cheque companies, that were established over the past couple of years as investors flush with cash in a low interest environment sought better returns on their money.

NAAC had planned to merge earlier this year with US-based tech business Telesign, which is owned by Belgian mobile phone company Proximus.

That deal valued Telesign at more than $1.7bn including cash from NAAC. Proximus would have retained a 66pc stake in Telesign. NAAC shareholders would have owned 22pc of the merged entity, while 4.9pc would have been split between NAAC’s founders.

That would have made for a huge payday for founders including Mr Quin and Mr Doran, who stumped up just $25,000 for their founding shares. They control 20pc of the total outstanding shares in NAAC.

But the deal collapsed during the summer.

The virtual shareholder meeting NAAC now plans to hold will also include a motion that will give the board the power to adjourn the meeting to extend the deadline for finalising a deal if it believes the extension proposal will not be passed.

“In the event that the number of ordinary shares present in person online or represented by proxy at the meeting and voting ‘For’ the extension amendment proposal are insufficient to approve the extension, the company may move to adjourn the meeting in order to enable the board to solicit additional proxies in favour of the extension amendment proposal,” it notes.