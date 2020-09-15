Irish-American billionaire Chuck Feeney winds up Atlantic Philanthropies after $8bn granted to worthy causes

Atlantic Philanthropies has ceased operating having given away $8bn since the fund was created by Irish American billionaire Chuck Feeney.

Almost a quarter of funds disbursed by Atlantic Philanthropies since 1982 were to projects in Ireland, including huge support for universities here and peace projects in Norther Ireland.

Founder Chuck Feeney signed the dissolution papers for Atlantic Philanthropies on Tuesday. Over almost four decades it made 6,500 grants of over $8bn, upholding Feeney’s motto of ‘Giving while Living.’

In 1984 Feeney secretly transferred his shareholding in Duty Free Shoppers (DFS) to The Atlantic Foundation which later became The Atlantic Philanthropies, and he quietly began distributing the bulk of his personal fortune to good causes.

The Republic of Ireland has received $1.3bn in grants while $570m went to projects in Northern Ireland.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin commented, “Atlantic Philanthropies has had a truly remarkable impact in Ireland over the past four decades. Chuck Feeney’s far-sighted vision, extraordinary generosity and selfless leadership has transformed the lives of many thousands of Irish people, young and old alike.”

“On behalf of the Irish Government, I offer Chuck Feeney my sincere congratulations, heartfelt thanks and best wishes for the future,” the Taoiseach said.

Atlantic Philanthropies funding has also gone to projects in Australia, Bermuda, Cuba, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, South Africa, the United States of America and Vietnam

“If you give while living, the money goes to work quickly, everyone gets to see the action and the results, that’s what we’re all about,” Chuck Feeney explained some years ago.

