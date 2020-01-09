Irish airline boss Willie Walsh to retire as IAG chief executive in June

One of Ireland best known executives Willie Walsh is to retire as chief executive of International Airlines Goup (IAG) .

He will stand down from the role and from the board of IAG, the parent company of Aer Lingus, British Airways and other airlines, on 26 March 2020 and will retire on 30 June 2020.

The current head of IAG's Iberia, Luis Gallego, will succeed Willie Walsh as group CEO.

Willie Walsh began his career as a pilot and later an executive with Aer Lingus, before leaving for IAG which subsequently bought the Irish carrier.

In a statement, Mr Walsh said: "It has been a privilege to have been instrumental in the creation and development of IAG.

"I have had the pleasure of working with many exceptional people over the past 15 years at British Airways and at IAG."

He added: "Luis has been a core member of the team and has shown true leadership over the years and I have no doubt he will be a great CEO of IAG."

IAG chairman Antonio Vazquez said: "Under Willie's leadership IAG has become one of the leading global airline groups.

"Willie has been the main driver of this unique idea that is IAG."

He praised Mr Walsh's "strong leadership and clear vision".

"I am deeply respectful of what he has achieved as CEO of this group, of his sense of fairness, his transparency and his capacity to integrate people regardless of nationalities or backgrounds," added Mr Vazquez.

Mr Gallego also has a long career in the airline industry under his belt, having started with Air Nostrum in 1997 and heading Iberia since 2014.

Mr Vazquez said the Iberia boss had led a "profound transformation" at the airline over his time in charge.

On his upcoming role at IAG, Mr Gallego said: "It is a huge honour to lead this great company.

"It is an exciting time at IAG and I am confident that we can build on the strong foundations created by Willie."

With additional reporting from PA

Online Editors