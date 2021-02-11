Ireland’s was the only EU economy to grow last year as multinationals rode out Covid

Containers at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China, as the COVID-19 outbreak hit the economy in 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Ireland was the only EU economy to grow last year, according to forecasts published by the bloc on Thursday.

The rebound was due largely to exports by multinationals in the medical devices, pharmaceutical and computer services sectors, the forecast said.

Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 3pc in Ireland in 2020, while it fell 6.3pc in the EU overall and by 6.8pc in the eurozone, the European Commission said in its winter forecast.

Germany’s economy shrank by 5pc last year, France’s by 8.3pc and Italy’s by 8.8pc. Greece and Spain registered double digit falls of 10pc and 11pc ,respectively, the worst results in the 27-member EU.

This Irish economy is expected to grow by 3.4pc this year, below the EU average of 3.7pc but coming from a higher starting point, and should stay steady at 3.5pc in 2022.

The EU’s 2020 estimate is more optimistic than the Irish central bank’s recent figures, although the bloc remains more pessimistic on Ireland’s prospects for 2021 and 2022.

Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis, who oversees the economy brief, said the numbers provide “real hope at a time of great uncertainty” and show “that we are turning the corner in overcoming this crisis”.

Economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said the vaccine roll-out and lockdown easing should strengthen the recovery in the spring and summer.

“We remain in the painful grip of the pandemic, its social and economic consequences all too evident. Yet there is, at last, light at the end of the tunnel,” Mr Gentiloni said on Thursday.

The 19-member eurozone economy will grow by 3.8pc in both 2021 and 2022, while the bloc projects the EU economy is on track for 3.7pc growth in 2021 and 3.9pc in 2022.

The EU expects the bloc’s economy to return to pre-pandemic GDP levels in 2022, though prospects will differ across the bloc and could be at risk if new variants of Covid-19 emerge.

However, the December/January lockdown and Brexit are expected to weigh on growth in Ireland in the first quarter of 2021.

Ireland will see the second-steepest quarter-on-quarter fall in real GDP up to March (at -1.6pc, second to Portugal’s -2.1pc), with real GDP set to shrink by 0.8pc and 0.9pc in the EU and euro area overall.

The forecast is the first to take account of the effects of the Brexit trade deal on the EU economy, estimating an output loss of around 0.5pc of GDP for the bloc by end-2022.

Compared to a no-deal exit it reduces the negative impact for the EU by a third.





Online Editors