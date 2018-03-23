Ireland's oldest film studio acquired

The Olcott acquisition said it has completed the acquisition of Ardmore Studios in Bray, Co. Wicklow, where movies and TV including Braveheart; My left Foot; Excalibur and Moone Boy have all been shot.

Olcott plans to retain Ardmore as a studio, with employees and CEO Siún Ní Raghallaigh remain with the company.

Established in 1958, Ardmore is the only studio in Ireland to offer seven international standard sound stages with full support facilities on site. The studio is currently home to a number of productions including US TV series Into the Badlands, RTE’s Dancing with the Stars.