Ireland’s largest hotel group expects earnings to be ‘marginally ahead’ of expectations

The Clayton hotels are part of the Dalata brand

Hotel group Dalata said it expects its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) for 2020 to be “marginally ahead” of market expectations, despite Covid-19 challenges.

In a note this morning, analysts at Davy said they estimate Dalata’s ebitda result could be “€4m-€5m above our forecast of €12.9m.”

Unsurprisingly, Ireland’s largest hotel operator said trading in the second half the year was continually disrupted as a result of Covid-19 restrictions across the regions in which it operates, according to a trading update.

Its Dublin and London hotels were quieter because a higher proportion of their business is ordinarily driven by international travel and events.

Occupancy in quarter three amounted to 26pc in Dublin, 60pc in regional Ireland and 36pc in the UK.

During December, Dalata said bookings have been “encouraging” but are “on short lead times.”

Occupancy for quarter four is currently projected to be 17pc in Dublin, 28pc in regional Ireland and 21pc in the UK.

The group said it continues to place a strong focus on cost control and to avail of Government support schemes.

It added that it remains in a “strong” financial position, with current cash and undrawn debt facilities of €293m after deducting upcoming payments including quarterly rent and interest.

Dermot Crowley, deputy CEO - business development & finance at Dalata, said: "2020 has been a very challenging year for people and communities across the world. The impact on the hospitality industry has been acute.”

“In Dalata, our people have suffered significant losses of income through temporary layoffs, reduced working hours and salary cuts. However, we remain resilient and united in dealing with the ongoing impact of Covid-19. We note the very positive news surrounding vaccines over the last month and look forward to 2021 with renewed optimism,” he added.

Looking to next year, the outlook remains “uncertain at present” with Dalata reporting short lead time on bookings.

Dalata said it continues to progress the development pipeline of almost 3,250 rooms across Ireland and the UK.

In the last three months of this year it completed the 44-bedroom extension at Clayton Hotel Birmingham and the Meeting & Events Centre at Clayton Hotel Cardiff Lane in Dublin.

