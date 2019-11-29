Ireland's credit rating upgraded by Standard & Poor's

Ireland’ sovereign credit rating has been restored to its pre-bailout level for the first time by ratings agency Standard & Poor's, bringing it to AA- (from A+) with a stable outlook.

This is Ireland’s first long-term rating upgrade from S&P since June 2015. It returns Ireland to the AA rating category for the first time since entering the Troika programme in late 2010. The upgrade is a positive development for the Government.

Re-entering the AA category puts Ireland closer to core eurozone countries, including France (AA), Belgium (AA) and Austria (AA+). Other countries in the AA category include the United States (AA+) and the United Kingdom (AA).

S&P also upgraded Ireland’s short-term rating from A-1 to A-1+, which is S&P’s highest short-term rating.

