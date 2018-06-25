Ireland's bruising experience of financial crash 'major motivator of many reforms', says head of IMF

The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde has claimed Ireland's bruising experience of the financial crash was a "major motivator of many of the reforms" to Euro Area rules since the crisis.

