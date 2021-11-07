The key question: Would you advise your daughter or son to follow in your footsteps?

This query prompted varied responses, with the interesting work often blunted by stress. Of those surveyed, 53.6pc answered yes and 46.4pc no.

● It’s a challenging but ultimately enjoyable career if you get it right.

● It is a very stressful job but at least you can earn a living — and that is becoming more and more difficult for young people. But if you had asked me that question five or 10 years ago I would have said No because of the pressure and stress involved in

the job.

● My son always wanted to be a solicitor and I would not deter him. Despite the challenges, I love my role in helping people with employment problems, whether employers or employees.

● Working in law is incredibly rewarding. It certainly has its challenges, but it’s also a very interesting, sometimes complex job that can bring very real results to people’s lives. It is a privilege to work in this area.

● Being a solicitor is a profession that gives many and varied career options.

● I love my job — it’s an interesting, challenging and changing profession.

● It can be a rewarding profession, but it is important to start well, with proper guidance and mentoring.

● There is always a future for lawyers, but it will be a different experience for them.

No, because...

● It’s not worth all of the time and study for the reward. It’s an extremely stressful profession and the risks are huge.

● Very long hours, unreasonable clients and employers, constantly on and working 365/24/7. There is similar if not better remuneration in

other fields.

● You can make the same money in other careers with half the stress. The partnership business model is very disheartening. The career trajectory is very unclear, particularly as a woman.

● The job is very rewarding in terms of job satisfaction, but relentless. It’s very difficult to switch off.

● I want them to be happy at their work and surrounded with happy, content people — this isn’t possible with narcissistic lawyers.

● It’s a tough career path and it’s only getting tougher. Professional services are not sheltered from shocks to the economy in the same way other sectors (eg tech) are. I am the only lawyer in my close circle of friends and the only person that took a substantial pay cut as a result of the pandemic. All my friends on six-figure salaries remained completely insulated.

● I think it’s a very difficult profession to get a start in, and I have a low opinion of many of those who work in it.

● High stress, the working hours are prohibitive, appreciation is often low, and there is high responsibility.