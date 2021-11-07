Smaller practices join Ireland’s legal giants on list of excellence

Welcome to the first Sunday Independent list of Ireland’s Best Law Firms, which is based on the results of an extensive peer-to-peer survey conducted by our partners Statista, one of the world’s leading statistical companies.

This is the second publication on which we have collaborated with Statista this year, following on from the Ireland’s Best Employers list in May.

The full list and all accompanying articles are published today on our website.

Internationally, Statista has partnered with other leading newspapers to produce lists of the best law firms in different countries, such as The Globe and Mail (Canada), The Straits Times (Singapore) and The Times of London. The methodology behind the selection of this inaugural Irish list can be found on our website.

The full list of the country’s best 75 firms, as recommended by more than 1,000 legal professionals who took part in our survey, is on the website. The different fields of law in which each practice was regarded by respondents as among the best in the country were also recorded in the survey.

As Shane Phelan notes, the seven biggest firms based on turnover — all headquartered in Dublin — are joined on the list by far smaller legal entities which are deemed to have achieved excellence in one or two of the 24 categories.

The legal practitioners who responded were also asked a number of questions about being a solicitor in Ireland today.

Would they, for example, recommend law as a career to their son or daughter? The answer to that and other questions — and accompanying comments recorded in the survey — are on the website.