Methodology: how we produced the list of Ireland’s best law firms

The Best Law Firms 2022 list is based on recommendations made by solicitors working in law firms (peer-to-peer survey) and in-house solicitors (corporate legal departments) in 24 different fields of law.

More than 8,700 legal experts across Ireland and Northern Ireland were invited to take part in the survey. The sample was collected via research conducted by Statista on company websites, the law societies, in publications and on job networks such as LinkedIn. Invitations were sent by email with a personalised link that could only be used once. Around 12pc responded to the invitation.

In addition, legal experts could participate in the survey via self-registration. This option was only available for those who were not among the already invited legal experts.

The survey was conducted online between March 26 and May 28, 2021, and a total of 1,084 legal professionals took part. Statista recorded the recommendations made for the law firms in each field of law. Self-recommendations (recommendation of one’s own law firm) were not allowed, and thus not included in the evaluation.

The top 75 law firms in Ireland were identified based on the number of recommendations they received and have been sorted in alphabetical order and are on our website.

About Statista

Statista publishes worldwide established rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. Statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal, provides statistics, business relevant data, and various market and consumer studies/surveys.