Challenging times for those at the sharp end

Solicitors are divided on whether they would recommend law as a career for their children

Many lawyers surveyed said they would not advise their children to pursue a career in law, citing reasons such as stress, long hours and mental health issues Expand
Just over 40pc of those surveyed said hourly rates were important to clients Expand
Digitalisation surfaced as a big factor for law firms in the coming years Expand
Almost half of respondents said Brexit would not affect their business Expand

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

The challenges involved in working in law in Ireland have been laid bare by the Best Law Firms 2022 survey, with solicitors split over whether they would encourage their children to follow in their footsteps.

Of the 1,084 solicitors who took part in the Statista survey, 53.6pc said they would advise their son or daughter to pursue a career in law, with many citing the interesting and challenging work available.

However, 46.4pc said they would not advise their children to follow them into the profession. A variety of reasons were given, including stress, long hours and mental health issues.

