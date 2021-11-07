Challenging times for those at the sharp end

The challenges involved in working in law in Ireland have been laid bare by the Best Law Firms 2022 survey, with solicitors split over whether they would encourage their children to follow in their footsteps.

Of the 1,084 solicitors who took part in the Statista survey, 53.6pc said they would advise their son or daughter to pursue a career in law, with many citing the interesting and challenging work available.

However, 46.4pc said they would not advise their children to follow them into the profession. A variety of reasons were given, including stress, long hours and mental health issues.

The dramatic split is revealed as law firms are experiencing a major push from solicitors to facilitate hybrid working arrangements into the

future.

Each respondent to the survey was invited to provide reasons for their answer and the comments proved to be illuminating and perhaps a wake-up call for firms who may been struggling to retain solicitors.

Details of the survey come just weeks after separate research by the Law Society revealed 91pc of solicitors favour hybrid working as opposed to being full-time at home or in the office after the Covid-19 pandemic.

While there has been an international trend towards increased feminisation of the profession, this has been especially pronounced in Ireland where women have outnumbered men since 2014.

A key issue highlighted in the Statista survey was difficulty achieving a work-life balance. Although this was raised by many respondents, some said it was a particular problem for women.

One respondent said the career trajectory for female solicitors can be “very unclear” and described the partnership model as “very disheartening”.

Of those who said they would recommend a career in law to their child, there were a number of reoccurring themes.

Many said life in the profession was “challenging” or “demanding”.

However, this was accompanied by positive comments about work satisfaction.

“Law is an interesting and rewarding career, in which you can do a lot of good,” said one respondent.

Another said the profession gave many and varied career options.

“It can be a rewarding job, but it is important to start well with proper guidance and mentoring,” said another.

Some respondents played down the financial rewards on offer, painting a different picture to the common perception that it is a lucrative profession.

“It would depend on their personality and motivations,” said one.

“If the primary motivation was largely financial then I’d discourage them. If the motivation was to open one’s mind and derive satisfaction from solving difficult problems, then I’d encourage them.”

Of those who would not recommend it as a career to their child, long hours were repeatedly cited.

“There are easier ways to make a living,” said one solicitor.

Another said: “It can be very challenging and stressful without financial gain.”

A different respondent said the job involved high stress levels, “prohibitive” working hours and often low levels of appreciation for efforts made.

Yet another said the job now involved dealing with “excessive bureaucracy”.

“Being a solicitor now is all about covering your back,” the solicitor said.

Another said: “It is a difficult work-life balance for families with children. The industry needs to do more.”

This was echoed by another respondent, who said: “The industry lags behind others vastly for mental health and work-life balance.

“While wages may look appealing, in reality the hours are so bad it is not worth it and as you have to live in Dublin to get the better wages you end up spending more on rent.”

A different solicitor commented: “The lifestyle and career is too stressful and the fees are constantly being eroded.”

Yet another said: “The over-competitive environment, long hours and hyper-regulation are all leading to burn out.”

Another respondent said: “Very few make a very good living. Regulators are constantly attempting to reduce fees. The business end of it has become very tiresome.”

A solicitor with one commercial law firm described the pace of work there as “relentless” and said the lack of work-life balance was “incredibly unhealthy and unsustainable”.

However, there appeared to be some optimism that remote or hybrid work would improve matters into the future.

Over half of those who took part in the survey said they believed digitalisation would influence their law firm most in the coming years.

Some respondents said remote work would bring efficiencies and increased technology would drive down costs.

Others said they anticipated their office would become paperless, a seismic shift in an industry which has traditionally been drowning in paper.

Just over a quarter of respondents said they felt a shortage of skilled employees for hire would be the development that would influence their firm the most in the coming years.

“In complex commercial and regulatory areas there are less solicitors available. As outside firms come into the market, they are recruiting heavily, often with US or City firm rates which are higher than traditional Irish rates,” one commercial solicitor observed.

Another respondent said attracting talent had become “very competitive”.

“Younger lawyers have more options for working with other large firms and/or working abroad,” one solicitor said.

One respondent hit out at what they described as “falling” education standards, while another said there was a shortage of younger solicitors with specialist skills.

A lawyer working in banking and financial services said the significant training and professional development involved meant it was “an unattractive career option for many”.

Another solicitor observed there was a shortage of legal administrative staff outside of cities.

Just over a fifth of respondents pinpointed legislation as an issue that would most affect their firm.

“Changing laws”, “hyper-regulation” and “burdensome regulations” were all highlighted as issues of concern.

One solicitor said Ireland consistently had vague laws which created difficulties as regards their application and that their firm had to lobby for changes to two pieces of legislation because they were poorly drafted.

The criticism echoes concerns raised in recent years by former Chief Justice Frank Clarke, who pleaded with politicians to enact clearer laws. He said some legislation was unclear or unduly complex, and this led to the courts being burdened with extra work, especially in the area of environmental law.

It was also clear from responses to the survey that Judicial Council guidelines slashing award levels for most personal injuries was of huge concern to solicitors practicing in that area.

“New personal injury guidelines will decimate the personal injury market and make acting for clients in the lower end of the scale uneconomical,” said one solicitor.

Another predicted the new guidelines were “likely to have a detrimental effect on the area of practice and on litigants”.

Almost a fifth of respondents said globalisation was the issue which would affect their firm the most in the coming years.

One said they expected a lot of foreign firms to set up in Ireland, creating business for Irish lawyers and consultants.

It was also clear some Irish solicitors are still worried there will be increased competition from international law firms and in influx of UK lawyers because of Brexit.