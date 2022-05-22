WFH or back to the office: making the most of the workplace

Picture this: a company brings a team away on an annual retreat. The venue is a yacht in the middle of crystal blue ocean. The reason they can afford the trip is that remote working has gone so well, profits are booming. This is what employees at Irish company Nearform experienced for their annual get-together. The company grew the firm to a turnover of €40m – without location being a factor.

It’s just one example of what is happening across Ireland as we experience the biggest change to our working lives since World War II. Take Shopify as another example. They have hundreds of employees working remotely all over Ireland, meeting every Friday to bond over beers and board games.

Tracy Keogh, founder of Grow Remote, is seeing the change first hand. She has been hosting free training courses for companies such as Axa, AIG, Aer Lingus, eBay and Vodafone on best remote work practices and says one simple metric shows the scale of the transformation we are facing: the number of remote jobs on the open Irish market. In 2018 there were 300. Now there are 80,000.

“It shows how many companies are offering ‘work from anywhere’ options and how much choice is available if someone finds their boss won’t accommodate their needs. Last year LinkedIn wouldn’t allow you to advertise a job without location. Systemic change is only happening now but it’s happening fast,” she says.

However, big tech firms such as Google, Apple, Microsoft and Meta are pressing ahead with an office-centric approach. Google has just called its Dublin workers back to the office three days a week and is building three extra storeys on one of its buildings in Dublin’s Silicon Docks. Deep pockets and a young workforce – the median age at many big tech firms is 30 or younger – means having a base for staff to network and learn by osmosis is an easy decision.

As Aidan Gavin managing director at Cushman & Wakefield, Ireland, explains: “What big tech spend on rent in Ireland in terms of overall expenditure is tiny. Pre-pandemic, Facebook were paying more for their canteen than they were renting their Dublin HQ.” But the “interesting ones to watch”, he says, are Irish firms with 50 plus staff, for whom he predicts remote work could be “a cost-saving exercise” as they evolve in the coming years.

Office-centric or not, the major challenge now facing companies is the management of hybrid teams, flexi-time and remote workers. Get it wrong and the result is a disaster. Solicitor Richard Grogan says: “There isn’t an employment law practice in the country that isn’t out the door. Stress and burnout is through the roof.” The biggest rise is in managers struggling to cope with managing hybrid and remote teams.

A lack of office time is also causing conflicts to quickly escalate. “Before when two people clashed, they could causally broach the person for a chat. That opportunity is now gone.”

But Ms Keogh says these challenges don’t mean remote work doesn’t work – but that staff are not being given the tools and training to carry it out effectively. “It’s like trying to convince someone that coffee is nice when all they’ve been trying is a really bad brand for two years. Invest in something better for a better experience.” She says in addition to training in tools such as Slack “your written communication skills need to be as strong as your social engagement skills were in the office”.

Brigid Schulte agrees that challenges shouldn’t mean ditching remote work. An expert on work culture, she is author of Overwhelmed: Work, Love, and Play When No One Has the Time and founder of an online tool-kit that is helping managers in America’s leading firms manage digital, hybrid and essential workplaces.

Firstly, she says, the phrase ‘remote work’ is out: “If you call work ‘remote’, you’re signalling that ‘real’ work is in one particular place, and the employee is ‘remote’ from that place.” She says if firms have decided office-centric is for them “and you’ve come up with a return plan that is a ‘command and control’ then be prepared to have a lot of people frustrated, angry, disillusioned, deflated and ultimately quitting.”

Ms Schulte says surveys show a startling disconnect between what bosses want – everybody back in the office like it’s 2019 – and what workers want.

Her warning is playing out in real time on a website called Blind. The anonymous network now has more than five million workers discussing everything from their pay to return-to-office plans. In recent weeks, staff from big firms such as Apple, JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs made headlines for their complaints on Blind.

She says it shows how leaders need a “mindset shift”. “A lot of the managers grew up in ‘in-person’ cultures. That is how they succeeded and it’s all they know. “

Ms Schulte says: “The ‘best practice’ firms I work with get to know their employees, survey them and use the data for good.” She also stresses the need to be open about survey findings. “A lot of firms survey people and then you never know the results so be transparent too.”

One word that has been coined for the return to office era is “Pleasanteeism”. It means “putting on a brave face for colleagues despite how you feel inside”. It’s why Ms Schulte tells employers not to despair if staff complain in the coming months. “It means you haven’t created an office where people feel they have to put on a brave face,” she said.

Remote worker: ‘We have the right tools and set-up’

I’ve been with eBay for almost nine years and working remotely for the last five years. I started here as team leader and have progressed my career to operations manager – while working remotely too. As part of my role, I’m responsible for the performance of a large number of teams who support our customers by phone, chat, or email.

One thing I love most about working for eBay is the culture. It doesn’t matter if we are working in the office or working remotely we have the right tools and set-up to help us stay connected to everyone so you never feel isolated.

A lot of companies have only started remote working over the past two years but eBay has been doing it for years now and they have realised that wellness is very important so they spend a lot of time and money making sure staff’s mental health is looked after. That’s why we held a lot of wellness activities during the pandemic, and continue to invest in employee welfare beyond it. They also have team ‘daily huddles’ so people can connect and have a chat even if it is just for ten minutes.

There are also lots of opportunities to grow in eBay because there is a great focus on personal development. One of the big myths about remote working is it’s a barrier to progressing within a company but I’ve learned first-hand at eBay that’s not the case at all.

In terms of benefits, I certainly feel I’m very well rewarded for what I do. The biggest perk of all being the option to work from home if we choose, which allows us the work-life balance that suits our needs. During my time at eBay I’ve learned that people can be so effective when working remotely. It’s all about good leadership and that’s what I love about eBay: the leadership culture is very strong, very comfortable and very open to feedback. They conduct employee surveys at least twice a year to see what is the ‘pulse’ of the company and they’re always looking for ways to improve.

Given everything I’ve experienced, I’m not surprised eBay have made the list of best employers in Ireland.

Fully onboard with Irish Rail: ‘It’s a progressive company with a great reputation’

I joined Iarnród Éireann in June 2021 as an on-board customer service officer.

From day one, I really liked working for Irish Rail because they gave me such comprehensive training in preparation, especially as I was completely new to the job. They also gave me two weeks shadowing another customer service officer on board so that support showed me they really cared – they weren’t just throwing me in at the deep end.

Previously, I had worked as a veterinary nurse and I wanted a career change. I had researched Irish Rail and felt confident I would be joining a progressive company with a great reputation. When I joined, I realised there were great opportunities for career progression within the organisation as they have a dedicated “talent management” department. It was actually my manager, Brian, who informed me about it. That said a lot as it showed me he wants his employees to grow and progress.

My role as an on-board customer service officer is extremely rewarding. For me, human contact and social interaction at work are really important, so I love chatting with our regulars and new customers. I’ve had lots of lovely moments during my time here. For instance, I had an elderly couple on the train during Covid. It was their first time venturing out and the man was a wheelchair user. I could sense they were nervous, so I rang a wheelchair accessible taxi in advance and helped them with their bags. They were so relieved, but for me it was no big deal. That’s where I get my job satisfaction when I can feel like I have made some difference.

Lots of people I meet are in good form because they are going away for the weekend or on a nice trip, and then there’s other passengers who may not be having such a good time and they need to talk.

I have one regular who is going through a lot for health reasons and he was travelling to Dublin a few days in a row and we got chatting and it was a relief for him to tell me what’s going on. Then there are a lot of commuters who like a friendly face every day and a chat. There’s one man who jokes “another day done” as he passes me by.

My colleagues are brilliant too. Some are with Irish Rail for up to 40 years and they’re always happy to give me advice and tips. I feel they have taken me under their wing. There’s so much support and encouragement.

Irish Rail also have great policies in place for staff. I honestly feel honoured and thankful to be an employee of Iarnród Éireann.

Hybrid worker: ‘Salesforce is different, there is a completely open mindset’

I have always been interested in IT, so I began a programme run by Fastrack into IT (FIT), which provided me with paid work experience and on-the-job training. Through FIT I was connected to Salesforce in 2020. At Salesforce, I really feel my work and input is valued.

Over the past two years I’ve developed specialised skills, built my network and grown my career. I feel I have gone from having a job into having a career in technology, which is something I am really proud of. I work with a great team of more than 30 people who are based around the world.

I joined at the start of the pandemic, so I was working remotely and didn’t get much exposure to the office. That’s why getting into an office is exciting for me. Salesforce has introduced a “Success From Anywhere” model, which is all about embracing flexible ways of working while also prioritising togetherness, no matter where we sit.

Salesforce has introduced “Flex Team Agreements”, whereby teams are empowered to decide how, when and where we work — including how many days a week we come into the office and what kind of work we will continue to do at home. I find sitting with colleagues in person and getting to know them outside of the computer screen is valuable.

I’m excited too at the prospect of the new Salesforce Tower Dublin opening this year, but I still value having the flexibility to choose to work from home when that suits me best.

Salesforce is very different to other places I’ve worked as there is a completely open mindset: everyone is open to ideas, challenges and discussions, while we are all working toward a shared goal — our customers’ success.

Salesforce cares about me and not just about the work I do. I have regular discussions with my manager about how I would like to develop. This has opened up opportunities for me to work on new projects, to develop my network within the business and to take on further training using Trailhead, Salesforce’s free online learning platform.