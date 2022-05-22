Tech giants hung on to employees by showing they cared, but with a return to the office in the offing, will workers care to go back?

Facebook's office in the business and financial sector of Dublin city centre. Photo: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images

Why do multinational tech firms dominate the top 50 companies? Is it money? Maybe: the average salary in a company like Google, which tops the list, is close to €100,000.

Is it meaningful work? Possibly — the products and services worked on are often front and centre in the lives of the workers themselves, as well as their friends and families.

Is it opportunity? Undoubtedly that also plays a role, for anyone who likes the idea of spending time in another office around the world, especially in the US or Europe.

However, there is one other likely reason why six of the top 10 firms in this year’s best companies list are tech multinationals: they handled Covid well.

When the pandemic first struck, it was Google and other tech firms that were first to roll out a properly-structured work-from-home plan that allowed staff to feel someone was confidently in charge.

The rest of us winged it, calling IT support to figure out how to use Zoom. But the tech giants had platforms ready to go: their operations, or staff productivity, barely missed a beat. They had care packages regularly sent out. Systems were quickly adjusted to minimise disruption. Managers seemed well briefed.

The evidence from our listing, which is heavily influenced by staff working in the companies themselves and adjacent firms in the same industry, is that we like to believe someone is calmly taking care of what we do and how we do it. It affords us a little less stress and allows us to plan more confidently.

What will be instructive is whether this sense of organisation at the outset of the pandemic will serve the tech companies as positively through the process of requiring them to return to corporate offices.

This has accelerated over recent weeks, with almost all of Google’s 9,000 workers (roughly half of whom are staff and the rest contractors) told they must return to Google’s offices by the end of next month.

Apple’s Cork offices have a similarly strict schedule regarding the back-to-office roll-out. This stands in stark contrast with companies such as Twitter or Indeed, which have told staff here they can work from home ‘for ever’ if they wish.

We know from media stories in recent weeks that this “everyone must return” ultimatum isn’t universally popular among workers. Will it negatively affect the overall view they have of their companies? Or will the gourmet lunches, high-end snacks and spacious desk booths remind them why they like working at those companies in the first place?

Not all well-organised tech multinationals have made the upper echelons. Facebook parent firm Meta, which is one of the tentpole tech giants of Dublin’s Silicon Docks, comes in at a relatively lowly 47th, nestled between Argos and Eddie Rocket’s.

Could that be a morale issue over the relentless public and media barrage that Mark Zuckerberg’s firm has faced over the past two years? Maybe. Could it be related to discontent over the handling of sensitive issues such as content moderation? That’s also possible.

One thing that it’s unlikely to relate to is salaries or perks, which are still among the best in the Irish tech landscape — there are fewer better meals in Dublin than one from the company’s internal canteen.

Whatever the reason, Meta seems to be an outlier in the general trend of tech dominance.

If nothing else, this should give policy planners a sense of reciprocity for the flak they’ve recently taken in indulging (mostly tech) multinationals on issues of tax and other regulation.

For 30 years, Ireland’s deal with the tech multinationals has loosely been: come and set up here and we’ll give you low tax rates, a decent workforce and the benefit of the doubt on contentious issues that crop up in relation to your business interests abroad.

While we’ve taken our fair share of criticism because of this policy from EU partners, the results are now there to see in our best companies listing. As an industry, tech dominates the top 50. The conditions, pay and perks generally beat all-comers.

Will we still be as happy to accommodate the tech giants in 10 years? It’s hard to see any other outcome.

But not all of the effects of tech’s deepening dominance of Dublin’s best company list are positive. There are already rumblings of side-effects from so many newly-minted, highly-paid workers that threaten at least some community solidarity in the capital.

Historically affordable neighbourhoods next to the biggest clusters of tech firms, including Ringsend and Irishtown, are now largely out of reach as areas to rent or buy for those who don’t make €100,000 a year. Walk around the streets of East Wall, North Strand and Ballybough and you can see the start of a similar trend.

While chi-chi neighbourhoods such as Ranelagh and Portobello spiralled out of affordability to the non-wealthy some time ago, even areas such as Phibsborough are starting to show similar patterns. In other words, Dublin may be showing some of the early warning signs of what happened to San Francisco — a transmogrification from vibrant, colourful, culturally diverse mixed neighbourhoods to duller, more monocultural upper-middle class zones.

In the US, this has caused a deepening sense of polarisation in the cities it affects most, sparking more mixed views about the companies themselves.

There are, to be fair, equally valid arguments about Dublin’s streets being culturally infused with workers who come from abroad to be employed by the tech giants.

Over the long term, the capital may well reflect more international influences on its culture because of it.

For the moment, at least, the tech giants’ preponderance at the top of the best companies list represents a contract fulfilled with the state.

For the moment, at least.

