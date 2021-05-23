Six reasons why job seekers are flocking to technology companies

It’s no surprise that tech companies — especially the biggest ones — regularly occupy the upper echelons of lists that measure where the best places to work are.

For all the controversy they generate over things like privacy or tax avoidance, giants like Google, Microsoft and Facebook offer conditions, offices and future prospects that few rivals can match. Here’s a look at six main reasons why they often top fantasy office charts.

1. The pay

According to the Central Statistics Office, the tech sector now regularly tops what industrial sectors pay. That’s a jolt to Ireland’s traditional professions. Bankers and lawyers, who may have thought they were the masters of the world in their BMWs or Audis, have been upended as the ultimate Irish aspirational class by Tesla-driving tech executives and start-up founders.

It starts at recruitment stage. A typical entry-level worker starting in a company like Google can quickly expect to make around €50,000, increasing sharply within two or three years. Google’s annual financial results regularly show average salaries in its Irish office at close to €100,000. While that’s lower than the company’s equivalent staff in California might get, it’s still an eye-watering wage for an Irish twenty-something to aim for. And because Dublin has such a booming tech sector, with so many companies arriving here to set up European bases, competition for workers is lively, keeping those salaries relatively high.

2. The follow-on job prospects

It’s not just the lofty salary levels that give tech giants an edge as places to work. It’s also what it does to your employability elsewhere.

For example, Dublin continues to attract small and mid-level international tech firms for one main reason — to poach staff from the established giants who are already up and running here. Yes, tax and financial conditions are an issue. But if you have to have an international office staffed up with people who can service the EU market, well, this is literally what Google and Facebook have written the book on. The net result is a line of recruiters banging on the doors of mid-rank and senior staffers at the big tech firms. (This is one reason why, in the US, tech workers are often so casual about leaving a big employer over an ethical concern, such as what country’s military is buying the product or service; they know they’ll waltz into another high-paying job almost immediately.)

The second silent career bonus from working at one of the tech giants is the kudos within a much wider professional and industrial pool. For whole swathes of marketing, sales and general service industries, it’s hard to match the CV experience of a few years in Twitter, LinkedIn, Microsoft or Facebook. In the eyes of a lot of bosses, you’re at the coalface of working systems and techniques, above and beyond the actual product or service offered.

3. The physical offices

Anyone strolling around Dublin 2 or Dublin 4 will quickly see that the most expensive, poshest, most luxurious offices are those that the tech companies are either building themselves or are leasing. Tech firms’ minimum standards are simply higher than those of most other industrial sectors. Forget about beanbags and football tables; this is about sunlit rooms, top-end restaurants, modern equipment and generally conducive working spaces. What most professional companies would settle for is typically rejected by tech firms.

A good example is Intercom, one of Ireland’s few home-grown billion-dollar tech companies. It has a fairly nice refurbished office building directly on St Stephen’s Green, a few doors down from the Shelbourne Hotel (it’s the old Anglo Irish Bank office suite). But as co-founder and chairman, Eoghan McCabe remarked to me the last time I interviewed him there, it’s only ‘fairly’ nice. It’s not quite as plush and comfortable as companies like Google or Facebook would have. So the whole company is now moving to a brand new, custom-fit office building a few hundred metres away, just off the Green. On a bigger scale, Facebook is leaving offices that are better than ‘fairly’ nice in the Grand Canal Docks to inhabit what will probably be the fanciest office building campus in central Dublin, just opposite the RDS in Ballsbridge. The development is costing an absolute fortune, but it’s what that company sees for itself and its workers. Whether or not we regard this as over the top or a boom time mentality, nice offices make a difference. And there just aren’t any business sectors to really rival the kind of offices that are the norm for successful, medium-to-large tech companies.

Expand Close The Barista area of the LinkedIn office. Picture by Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Whatsapp The Barista area of the LinkedIn office. Picture by Gerry Mooney

4. The food and on-site tools

There are few restaurants in Dublin that offer the fare available in Facebook or Twitter (Google is also good, but not quite at the standard of the first two). And everything’s largely free. While cynics snark that it’s simply to keep you on the premises working, it’s actually quite a perk to have high quality cooked (or cold) food available to you. It’s a somewhat similar situation with equipment such as tech gear. It’s common to see ‘vending machines’ with things like Apple accessories in them. They’re available to any staff who needs one on a self-serve basis. Years ago, I asked a manager in Google whether there wasn’t a concern that equipment would go missing in such a liberal environment. She looked at me in a pitying way and said “why would anyone here need to take stuff like that?” She had a real point.

5. Ahead on work trends

When the first inklings of the oncoming pandemic were apparent in early 2020, it was Google that had Dublin’s first company-wide ‘work from home’ day. Similarly, it was tech companies like Microsoft that first pulled the plug on sending executives to trade shows such as Mobile World Congress. The pandemic was a reminder that when it comes to organising responses to things, the tech giants tend to be ahead of the curve.

This is sometimes seen on progressive social issues, too. Tech firms were generally the first to afford HR rights to same-sex couples before it became mainstream practice in Irish professional workplaces.

Much of this comes from the companies’ Californian playbook. (Critics will argue that not all of it is positive, with the casualisation of work — or the ‘gig economy’ — also part of what tech firms have brought here.) But some of it comes naturally from the reality that the tech sector is far more competitive in attracting decent workers than other industrial sectors. It’s a natural consequence of this that companies fight harder and offer better terms to get the staff they desperately need.

6. Relevance

One of the big draws that tech companies have over professional services firms is product or service relevance: people often want to be part of creating products orservices that the world will end up using.

This is sometimes especially the case with younger workers, whose definition of achievement is associated as much with building something new or interesting as it is about adequate pension or healthcare contributions.

There is also tangible ambition in working at the same table as some of the most powerful people in the world. Irish people are now involved at some very senior levels on some very senior product portfolios, whether it’s Damien Kieran (Twitter’s privacy chief), Dave Burke (Google’s VP of engineering on Android) or Sarah Friar (CEO Nextdoor and former CFO at Square). That’s not something that’s an immediate prospect when starting at a solicitors’ or accountancy firm. It’s not just ambition that’s at play there, either. It’s optimism and purpose on a bigger scale than a local services vendor.

As a sector, part of the brand of tech companies is to be relevant and applicable on as big a global scale as possible. That’s part of why people flock to them.