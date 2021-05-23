Rush back to the office or stay remote?

A commercial for Extra gum that has been viewed some 2.2m times on YouTube this month imagines what it would be like if our post-pandemic lives resumed all at once.

Set to the Celine Dion power ballad It’s All Coming Back to Me Now, the viral video starts with a radio announcement that everyone can now “see people again”. Soon, bearded men emerge from their apartments clutching toilet paper, a woman emerges from under a stack of pizza boxes, and people run onto the streets and park to snog each other.

In one scene, a busy mother working from her laptop in a kitchen notices the images of her co-workers on her Zoom call disappear one by one. Wearing her Zoom-ready work attire on top and pyjamas on the bottom, she joyfully races to her dust-and-leaves covered car to an ivy-clad office building, where other dishevelled workers are banging on the doors to be let in. Despite the challenges of Zoom fatigue, juggling childcare with work, and social isolation, at least two in five Irish workers are unlikely to be making an emotionally charged sprint for the office when the pandemic dust settles. A survey published in February by digital mapping software provider Esri Ireland found that 43pc of employees want to continue working remotely when the pandemic eases, while 51pc would like to be able to work from home at least part-time.

For the last 14 months, mandatory remote work has blurred the lines between our home and personal lives. While remote working during an emergency is far from an ideal solution for work-life balance and productivity, the experience has given companies permission to reinvent their work models and employees a taste of autonomy.

Derek McKay, managing director of Adare Human Resource Management, who speaks to clients about the future of their workplaces, says: “This last year has been called one of the biggest-ever social experiments. It has focused a lens on the importance of getting a better balance between work and personal lives.

“With the schools back and other things settling down, employers will be getting a more accurate feel for the way remote working should work. I think they should be embracing the opportunity for change around this and how they can work with a high-trust employment environment so that employees can have that happier balance they found in the last 14 months without spending hours in traffic.”

As the roll-out of vaccination continues, the economy is reaching an inflection point where decisions need to be made on when — and if — workers will return to the office, McKay says.

“Organisations are coming to this crossroads where they will have to make a decision and communicate it, because staff have already set their own expectations,” he says. “Are the expectations of staff going to be much greater than what organisations are thinking?”

Momentum is building for a hybrid model that would see employees work from a hub or from home a couple of days a week and spend the rest of the week in the office for meetings and collaborative tasks.

Indeed, four out of five companies surveyed by employers’ body Ibec expect to operate a hybrid model to some degree, while 15pc will ask all staff to return to an on-site workplace and just 4pc intend to keep their staff working remotely on a full-time basis.

Ibec also called on the Government to outline how and when organisations can safely return staff to the office, with its survey finding that 78pc of companies could bring staff back to workplaces — including manufacturing and distribution — by September if Government guidelines allow. Bank of Ireland is even closing its Mespil Road headquarters in Dublin later this year in preparation for a future where employees will work from a combination of offices and remote locations, including 11 remote working hubs around the country.

Under the new model, office space will primarily be used for meetings, collaboration and building connections.

The Government has its own plan for how the population will work in future. Under the National Remote Work Strategy, new legislation will give employees a legal right to request remote-working arrangements.

There is also a “right to disconnect” from calls, messages and emails outside normal hours, investment in remote working hubs around the country, a review of tax breaks, and an acceleration of the National Broadband Plan.

The work-from-home revolution has already led remote workers and entrepreneurs to move out of Dublin in search of cheaper rents and house prices. ICS Mortgages data shows that the proportion of its mortgage drawdowns for properties in Dublin fell to 33pc in the first quarter from 46pc a year earlier.

Remote working could offer people a better quality of life and deliver economic, social and environmental benefits, a report by the National Competitiveness and Productivity Council found in mid-May.

Remote working could also boost regional development and alleviate pressures on urban areas for accommodation, schools and infrastructure, it said.

Waterford City is striving to capitalise on the remote working movement to attract workers and employers from larger cities, in a programme reminiscent of the “Zoom town” phenomenon in the US, where some locations are benefiting from the flood of remote workers freed by the pandemic to work from home.

Ireland’s oldest city launched a new investment brand strategy, Waterford — Find Your Future, in April, pointing out how companies moving from Dublin can reduce costs by a third per employee.

Seamus Kilgannon, a member of the Waterford 2040 executive team and the founder of precision engineering firm Schivo, says the pandemic has accelerated the hybrid working model at workLAB, a serviced office and co-working space he set up in 2017. Some 140 people from 28 companies work full-time out of workLAB, which Kilgannon created at an old manufacturing building at the IDA Business Park.

“We have been continuously re-building internally over the last two years to add more office space because it’s filling up with people,” he says.

“We have people who were based in Dublin and spending five days a week at the office and now they are residing in Waterford, while others lived in Waterford and travelled four days a week to Dublin for work and now operate out of workLAB instead.

"I see great gains for Waterford in being a hub for the greater Dublin area.”