Rush back to the office or stay remote?

The pandemic has ushered in a work-from-home revolution and now employers face a decision about how the future will look

Seamus Kilgannon, founder of workLAB in Waterford. Picture by Patrick Browne Expand
A still from the Wrigleys Extra ad Expand

Seamus Kilgannon, founder of workLAB in Waterford. Picture by Patrick Browne

Gabrielle Monaghan

A commercial for Extra gum that has been viewed some 2.2m times on YouTube this month imagines what it would be like if our post-pandemic lives resumed all at once. 

Set to the Celine Dion power ballad It’s All Coming Back to Me Now, the viral video starts with a radio announcement that everyone can now “see people again”. Soon, bearded men emerge from their apartments clutching toilet paper, a woman emerges from under a stack of pizza boxes, and people run onto the streets and park to snog each other.

