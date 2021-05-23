We have a motto ‘come as you are, do what you love’ and I think that has helped us to create a vibrant and innovative place to work. In recent years, we’ve placed a significant emphasis on building supportive structures for different employee life stages. We have an active and highly engaged Diversity and Inclusion council comprising of representatives from various groups such as Disability, Microsoft Parents and Guardians, and LGBTQI+. We place a lot of effort in cultivating an inclusive culture so that everyone feels at home.

The foundation of our culture is our belief that potential is not pre-determined: everyone can learn and grow. We call this belief Growth Mindset. At Microsoft we are all free to be curious, to experiment, and to share the things we learn. To feel empowered to fix and to build the things we think need to be fixed and rebuilt, and to fail and learn and get better over time. We want to be a company of learn-it-alls, not know-it-alls.

In terms of wellbeing, the company has also invested significantly in our “Fuel Your Everything” programme, which provides tailor-made supports that enhance the lives of our employees — from access to nutritionists and financial planning to mindfulness classes and yoga. As HR Director, I’m really passionate about providing our employees this level of support.

Meanwhile, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, we have all learned so much about productivity, flexibility, resilience and compassion and, as we move forward, we want to support individual workstyles, while balancing business needs and ensuring we live our culture. We recognise there is no one-size-fits-all solution given the variety of roles, work requirements and business needs we have at Microsoft and for most roles, we view working from home part of the time to become the standard.

Sunday Independent