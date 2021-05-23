Keeping Ireland’s postal service running in the pandemic

An Post CEO David McRedmond and postwoman Ann-Marie Molloy talk to us about working for a vital community service.

‘It’s a huge privilege to work for An Post. It’s a great place’

Ann-Marie Molloy spent 25 years working as a hairdresser but it was almost inevitable that a career with the post office would come calling.

Her grandfather and two uncles were postmen, she has two cousins working in the GPO, while her two sisters work on An Post retail counters. Her husband, father-in-law and brothers-in-law have also all had careers with the semi-State.

“I was always very close to my grandfather as a child ,” she recalled. “He would come from home from work and I would spend ages with him telling me all about the different things from his bicycle route during the day. I was always fascinated by it.”

So eight years ago she decided to join the company which is almost in her blood. “I was hairdressing for nearly 25 years and the opportunity came to join An Post and I grabbed it with both hands and never looked back to be honest,” said the Gorey, Co Wexford-based postwoman.

During the pandemic things had to change — from a practical point of view staggered sort times were introduced for social distancing and staff were supplied with PPE. “We felt very safe during the pandemic,” she said.

But the biggest change was the role An Post played in the community.

“We always looked after the elderly and the vulnerable but I have to say in this pandemic, team An Post hit the ground running nationwide. We were collecting pensions, prescriptions, the odd bit of shopping and generally calling in. Because really and truly the loneliness was awful for people.”

Often she found older people were affected in unexpected ways. “People think of the country, out in rural areas but even in the urban areas people were lonely. Even just to call in and have a chat with them for a few minutes, they looked forward to that, knowing one of us would be around. They would be looking out for you.”

This gave Ann-Marie and her colleagues a great boost during a difficult time.

“To think that you could go out and make that small little difference, brighten up someone’s day, have a little chat, make sure they were ok, did they need anything. You felt good about yourself, there was a sense of pride in your job.”

Job security was also a positive. “Back in 2017 there was talk of jobs cuts, there was insecurity but David McRedmond took over and I have to say, he turned the company around.

“The way the postman, the postwoman were thought of so highly in the community again, I think during the pandemic people realised how much they did rely on An Post and how much they did rely on that connectivity.”

Ann-Marie is not bothered by the early mornings, which is an integral part of the job.

“Most mornings we’d all start at 6am for early starters and the atmosphere in our office and the camaraderie is just brilliant.”

Although 30 of them work together when most of us are still in bed, she said there is rarely a cross word spoken.

“Everything runs smoothly when everyone is in good form and the atmosphere is good and if you like what you’re doing, you love your job, it doesn’t feel like a job really at the end of the day."

Her job is that of a leave reserve, covering for people on holidays or on leave for other reasons. “It depends on what route you’re on, you could start at 5.30am, more often than not its 6am,” she said.

She has letter and parcel sorting to do then organises the post for the route.

“You load your van and you’re hoping to be out on the road for 8am."

She said that postwomen are relatively new to Gorey, having been dominated by postmen up until 10 years ago.

“It’s a huge pride and a huge privilege to work for An Post, I think we’re a national treasure to be honest with you. It’s a great company to work for.”

‘If you look after your staff, they will look after your customers’

An Post’s 9,000 staff played a key role during the pandemic and CEO David McRedmond said that putting them front and centre over the past year has paid off.

“Your staff come first, they even come before your customers and that’s a bit of change of thinking in businesses now,” he said. “If you look after your employees, your employees will look after your customers. What we learned in the pandemic was in many ways our job as management was to get out of the way of our front lines.”

The first priority was to look after health and safety and An Post managed to get PPE in the early days of the pandemic. “That was essential for our members.”

The second thing was to recognise the jobs that employees were doing. “The real heroes of the pandemic are the health staff who really put their lives at risk. But after that, a bit further behind, are people like supermarket workers and delivery staff and they have done an amazing job.”

The unions, particularly the Communication Workers’ Union (CWU) were really strongly in favour of doing all they could to play their part during Covid-19.

Although it was a challenging time, McRedmond said that the work was rewarding for An Post staff. “I have never seen staff morale so high because I think for any of us, the most important thing in our working lives is to know that our work matters. So staff could really see their work mattered and I think that has been vitally important.”

He also said that staff now see there is a future for the post office business. “For years people talked about post becoming less important because people don’t send post any more, but suddenly in a lockdown the only way you could get any non-grocery item was for it to be delivered. And suddenly then you realised, wow, this is a vital infrastructure.”

While new workers might gravitate towards modern tech companies, An Post is one of a number of semi-State firms to score well in this survey. McRedmond said the public service nature of the company meant it attracted staff for different reasons. “People who become postmen and postwomen and people who work in post offices, they have this public service gene and it’s almost vocational. You have to respond as an employer in that way. Yes money matters but other things matter too. So that is why being able to respond by giving people time off, being able to help with childcare, being able to do things to help people get on with their work, that’s the essential piece.”

Among the initiatives over the past year was giving people paid time off when childcare issues arose, given paid leave to people whose underlying health issue prevented them from working and providing a full range of office equipment for working from home.

McRedmond said creative thinking also comes into play. An Post will soon launch the Green Institute, which pulls together all of the company’s learning programmes for staff at all levels. This will include An Post’s female mentoring programme Aspire, a management programme in conjunction with the IMI, and a graduate scheme. He also said that An Post’s focus on sustainability was helping to appeal to a new generation of workers whose values are changing.

Some postmasters and mistresses — many of them franchise holders — have been very vocal about their concerns over the future of post offices. McRedmond said that 99pc of post offices had stayed open during the pandemic and had experienced a difficult year with services such as foreign exchange drying up completely. There are also other challenges

in relation to making up for lost revenues due to falling mail volumes.

“The mix of business is changing in the post offices and that of course puts pressure on the network, so we have things to work out there. We’ve got to do a lot more work to make sure we’re providing a real future for post offices.”

