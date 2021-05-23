Ireland’s 150 Best Employers: New challenges for employers as world of work turns on its axis

The workplace revolution is continuing apace — what will the employees of tomorrow look for in their employer?

We’re publishing this content — and the inaugural Sunday Independent/Statista list of Ireland’s 150 Best Employers — at a time of unprecedented change in the workplace. Nobody knows what the future holds in the post-pandemic world. We’re aware that things will be different, but how? Nobody has all the answers. The best employers, though, are the ones already asking questions. They’re also the ones who are communicating well with their staff in these uncertain times.

One thing is very clear: Covid-19 has already been responsible for the biggest change in living memory to how many of us work — and there will be no going back to the way things were. The full extent of this workplace revolution is still revealing itself, but it’s evident that keeping staff happy and fulfilled in their jobs is going to require innovative thinking and better planning.

“While a company’s reputation as a good employer has become one of its most valuable assets, defining the qualities needed to win and keep this reputation are becoming ever more elusive and difficult to define,” writes Conor Skehan.

This feels like a moment of great change, as many of us who’ve been working from home since March 2020 wonder when we’ll be returning to our abandoned offices — and how many days a week we’ll be working there.

We have worked closely with Statista, one of the world’s leading statistical companies, in producing this first Sunday Independent list of the best 150 employers in the Republic of Ireland with more than 200 employees, ranked in order. It was a very comprehensive exercise and the full methodology behind the list is at the bottom of this page. We will work with Statista again to produce the list for 2022 — and no doubt it will be much changed, as employees react to how their companies are performing in the post-Covid world. No doubt employers who respond best to the new challenges they face will prosper. Those who do not may find some of their best people looking elsewhere.

What do staff members truly value in the employers of 2021 — and how have these perspectives changed? There are some interesting and thought-provoking answers to that question — and plenty of others — in this special supplement.

I was struck by a comment by Derek McKay, a HR expert, who tells Gabrielle Monaghan: “Staff have already set their own expectations. Are the expectations of staff going to be much greater than what organisations are thinking?”

We’ll find out soon enough, as the workplace revolution continues apace. In the meantime, I hope you’ll find some interesting reading here.

Methodology: How we ranked Ireland’s best employers

The inaugural ranking of Ireland’s Best Employers is based on a comprehensive research project comprised of tens of thousands of evaluations, the opinions of thousands of employees and the scores for hundreds of companies.

All companies employing more than 200 people in the Republic of Ireland were considered for this ranking as eligible. Statista, the Sunday Independent’s research partner, found more than 800 of such companies.

In order to facilitate evaluations about them in an independent environment, Statista organised online panels.

Through such panels, more than 5,000 employees working for eligible companies could be identified. During the field phase of the research project in March, eligible employees were also invited via the Independent.ie website to participate. Almost 1,500 did so, bringing the total number of participants to 6,500.

The employees were asked to leave their opinion on their own employer by answering more than 25 questions about various aspects of their job (from pay and work-life balance to development), their work environment (colleagues, superiors, infrastructure), as well as the reputation of their employer (image, mission).

At the core for the scoring was a question about the willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family. Employees could respond through picking a number on a scale from 0 to 10, where 0 means “I wouldn’t recommend my employer under any circumstances” and 10 means “I would definitely recommend my employer”.

Additionally, employees had the opportunity to evaluate other employers they could reasonably claim to have an opinion on, such as companies in their respective industries, companies where their close relatives work, or their former employers (‘indirect evaluations’). In total, 75,000 evaluations were collected.

Employers were ranked by their average scores. The 150 companies with the best scores — about 20pc of the eligible companies — were included in the list of Ireland’s Best Employers 2021.