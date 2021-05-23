Ireland’s 150 Best Employers: Creatively working through the pandemic 

Since he was a small child, Darren Feeney wanted to work in fashion. “I wanted to be a fashion designer from the age of four; I was dressing myself since I could talk,” says the now head stylist and fashion content manager at Brown Thomas Arnotts. “I remember my Holy Communion suit. Green raw silk, with shoes that had tassels on them; they were too small for me, but I squeezed into them.”

By the age of 16, he was working in a local boutique, going on buying trips, dressing their windows. “I think I got it from my mum, and her friend, who had a boutique at home in Mayo,” he says of his love of fashion. “I was kind of surrounded by clothes.”

After studying fashion in Belfast, Feeney was given a month’s work placement in Brown Thomas. That was 17 years ago. “I’ve been here ever since, so I guess I’ve spent half my life here,” he says, smiling.

Feeney worked his way through various departments including personal shopping and visual merchandising before landing in his current role, in which he is responsible for all photo shoots and fashion shows produced by the store, as well as being involved in fashion imagery on the website and social media platforms.

Being creative in the kind of vacuum caused by working at home in social isolation can be hard, and he is understandably thrilled that things are opening back up again. “The process starts with the product and the shows for me, and I’m so lucky to work in a place where we have the best product. My job is to portray the clothes in the way that I think is going to be right for our customer and our business.”

Feeney describes a day-to-day work life that offers up constant variety. Contrary to common misapprehensions, however, rather than wafting about waiting for the muse to hit, Darren and his team work incredibly hard. But it is a passion job, so he’s not complaining. Often, he explains, it is in the moments of downtime that inspiration will hit. “I do yoga to clear my had, the ideas will start flowing in, when you go into yourself for half an hour.”

“Brown Thomas has really allowed me to develop as a person. They see my talent, and they’ve given me the freedom to take risks, work on shoots that are avant-garde,” he adds.

Like Feeney, beauty stylist Elena Costello, who is a part of the Brown Thomas Beauty Style Team, loved her medium — in this case, make-up — from a young age. “I always loved beauty and skincare. My mother will tell you her make-up drawers were raided from the age of eight. It’s so funny because she will now say ‘Elena can I borrow this, can I use this?’ And my style of make-up now is very much what my Mom wore when I was growing up. I’ve emulated her.”

Figuring out how to make a career in make-up was a process; creative careers aren’t always an obvious path when it comes to making CAO choices. Instead, she planned to make teaching her third-level choice.

Aged 17 when her Leaving Certificate exams finished, she decided to take a year out before university, and instead attend a beauty therapy course. “I suppose I fell in love with the industry. I was so passionate about it; it didn’t feel like work for me. I just went with it, and 10 years later, here I am.”

Both a make-up artist and a skin therapist, much of Costello’s work before the Covid-19 pandemic consisted of appointment-based make-up sessions which included a teaching element. In the past year, much of her work has gone digital; social media content and virtual appointments. “My role is beauty personal shopping for the cosmetics hall. My work involves sharing the latest innovations from across our beauty hall, and from our brands, with our customers.”

For her, the balance between the creative aspects of her job, and the opportunities it offers to engage with people, is hugely important. “My job is so diverse,” explains Costello, who has worked in the Grafton Street store for almost six years. “No day is the same in Brown Thomas. It could be shooting a campaign, doing a fashion show, meeting customers, having conversations with people.”

Irish people love make-up, she says, and are enjoying getting back to it as part of our general urge to look after ourselves again after such a difficult year. “One thing my mom always did was applied her make-up in the morning. She used to say to me ‘if you put on your face at the start of the day, you’re set up, and ready to go, and you can face anything’. I suppose that’s really stuck with me. Because I think pride in your appearance it really does change the way you feel.”

For Brittany Bennett, the womenswear buying manager and designer buyer for Brown Thomas Arnotts, fashion wasn’t an obvious choice as a child. “Growing up in Pennsylvania, I wanted to be a lawyer,” she says. “I studied political science for the first year, and then said ‘wait, this is not for me. It’s too much theory’. I loved maths and numbers, and I was good at them. My whole life changed dramatically in a year because I switched to the business school and studied abroad in Milan.”

Being in Italy awakened in her an appreciation for how style was embedded into the culture. “It was quality over quantity, and this whole luxury piece over how the Italians presented themselves.” That realisation changed then 19-year-old Bennett’s career path dramatically. “I was like ‘what can I do with business and fashion?’ It turns out buying was a job,” she says. “I had never been exposed to that before. I’ve been with Brown Thomas Arnotts two-and-a-half years now, and I absolutely love it.”

Buying is one of the most high pressured, all-consuming jobs in the fashion world. On any day, you’re likely to be working on three different seasons, Bennett explains. “What I love about buying is no two days are the same.”

Typically, 50pc of the team’s time would be spent travelling, to Paris, Milan, London and New York. However, lockdown changed the nature of their work for Bennett and the buying team, with buying appointments all going online. It was challenging, when seeing a garment in person, touching the fabric, looking at how it hangs, is such a crucial part of the process. Undaunted, they added 35 new brands for this season.

Like most creative careers, in reality, buying isn’t all fashion shows and exciting travel. “One thing I always ask young people who want to get into buying: ‘do you like Excel?’” she says, laughing. “You have to do the numbers side, manage the margins.”

Sunday Independent