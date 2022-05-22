Ireland’s 150 Best Employers 2022: full list

Google has retained its position as Ireland’s best employer, according to a comprehensive research project studying more than 1,000 companies.

The Sunday Independent/Statista list of Ireland’s 150 best employers is based on research of companies with more than 200 employees.

Second place went to the Irish Wheelchair Association, which climbed three places after finishing fifth last year.

LinkedIn, eBay and Irish Rail completed the top five.

There are several new entrants to the top 150 this year, with logistics company DPD claiming the honour of the highest placed new entrant by finishing 13th.

In total, 6,500 employees from organisations across Ireland took part in the research project and were asked to answer more than 25 questions about various aspects of their job including pay, work-life balance, development opportunities, their work environment as well as the reputation of their employer.

