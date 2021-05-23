How pandemic has accelerated flexible working and companies are beginning to take female well-being seriously

Women have always been expected to leave their hormones at the office door, and less than a decade ago, Sheryl Sandberg, the billionaire COO of Facebook, suggested in her book Lean In that women needed to behave more like men if they wanted to get ahead in their career. Facebook’s well-publicised offer to pay for egg-freezing for their female employees is now seen as less than progressive, with many questioning who really benefits from encouraging career women to defer their childbearing years.

In the years since Lean In, more workplaces have started to make room for “women’s stuff” offering period days, miscarriage leave, and financial support for fertility treatment, and last month Channel Four introduced what’s believed to be the world’s first pregnancy loss policy, which applies — but is not limited — to miscarriage, stillbirth and abortion.

Perhaps most significantly, says Dr Na Fu, Associate Professor in Human Resource Management at Trinity College Dublin, the pandemic has accelerated flexible working to such an extent that the traditional workplace has been changed forever.

“The hybrid working model — which has advantages for corporate culture over wholly remote-working in terms of innovation and creativity — will benefit women in terms of the sharing of domestic and parenting tasks more equitably and lead to true equality.”

Julie Mernagh is Head of People Development and Operations at Vodafone in Ireland, and the lead on the company’s Inclusion for All strategy. Earlier this year the company launched its global menopause commitment.

“Our research told us that of our 5,000 employees worldwide, 15pc of our population are going through menopause at any given time,” explains Mernagh.

“We asked them what their experience was like and two-thirds said that menopause impacts them at work, and one-third felt there was a stigma attached to speaking about it. Our local research confirmed that it was a taboo subject, shrouded in secrecy, not just from men but also from other women.

“Perimenopause often starts at 40 and there is a lack of awareness around that, and around early menopause. The research highlighted the need to talk about menopause; it’s less of a policy and more about creating awareness and a conversation.

"We want to encourage our staff to avail of policies that already exist around sickness and flexible working to support them through the menopause. We also have an employee assistance programme through Spectrum Health, which employees can avail of without cost.” Vodafone is currently finalising its menopause toolkit on education and awareness, as well as guidance for employees to support colleagues and family members going through menopause.

“We are about to embark on training for all people-leaders to give them the confidence around the conversation,” says Mernagh. “We have given training on domestic violence and abuse in the past, so as a company we have a history of taking on tough issues. The company also held a global webinar on hormonal health for men, women and the transgender community, including how it affects transgender and non-binary individuals.

"And as a company, we have made the decision that we are going to be fully hybrid, with a 60:40/office:home working week. That is brilliant for women going through the menopause in terms of the day after the night you haven’t slept, or simply can’t face going in.

“We are starting to move to men’s hormonal health over the summer, and we will have a toolkit coming in relation to that too. We want to create a company conversation around hormonal health in general. We are having conversations internally about the whole cycle of life, including periods, fertility and menopause, and intend to explore formal support for topics such as miscarriage and fertility later in the year. Our ambition is for Vodafone to be the place to have your career through all stages of your life.”

Mernagh says that she has got nothing but positive feedback since the launch of the menopause commitment.

“People tell me they have been so surprised at the openness and willingness to talk about menopause since we launched the commitment, and how much it resonates. I have been getting a lot of feedback on LinkedIn asking: ‘Why is my company not doing this?’ Internally, people have shared their own experience of the symptoms of early menopause with HR. They are braver in coming forward. The company’s commitment gives them the confidence to speak to their line manager about, for instance, bad periods. I believe it will happen more often over the summer as the toolkit is rolled-out and we will see more employees looking for advice.”

Online recruiter Indeed is another company that takes the well-being of its female employees seriously.

“One of our core values at Indeed is inclusion and belonging,” says Glenda Kirby, Vice President of Client Success at Indeed. “Our inclusion resource groups, such as Women at Indeed, champion women in the workplace by providing a platform of advocacy, development and support.

“Groups like this help to foster a sense of belonging, which is the natural next step to inclusion. Belonging allows employees to present their authentic selves, spend less energy trying to hide their differences and more time celebrating them. At the end of the day, a happier, more effective team is going to deliver a better result for the organisation at large.”

Kirby says that it’s clear that flexible working arrangements can really help women in the workplace who are balancing other duties. “Many of the roles we have within the company are now eligible to be partly or fully remote,” explains Kirby. “As well as this we offer initiatives such as unlimited time off and monthly ‘You Days’. Flexible working arrangements can make a huge difference to encouraging women in the workplace and is hopefully one of the lasting changes we’re likely to see more of post-pandemic.”

But in some companies in Ireland, women seldom return to work from maternity leave, or return only to leave again, because the culture is tailored to suit men, or those without family commitments. And younger women feel let down by the failure of women leaders to set examples and speak out on the practices that need to change.

Dr Sarah-Jane Cullinane, Assistant Professor of Business at Trinity College Dublin, confirms that while many companies — such as Vodafone and Indeed — have woken up to the fact that they will lose knowledge and good and talented people from their workforce if they don’t make them more flexible and family-friendly, others are stuck in the dark ages.

“A lot of places still take a ‘one size fits all’ approach, and a woman almost has to pretend to be a man to get ahead,” says Cullinane. “Female issues such as breastfeeding and bodily changes are so stigmatised in the workplace, and employees end up feeling guilty as everyone else is just getting on with it. And some female leaders, who tend to be more ‘masculine’ than being themselves, seem to be sailing through.

“There is a backlash against the Lean In idea now. The way forward is for women to speak up about being women, rather than hiding what they are going through. Employers need to start a culture which employees then start to use to the advantage of the company. Particularly if the people using it are in management, it indicates to others that it is ok to be a woman at work.

“Everything is 10 times worse if you are trying to hide it — I have personal experience of grappling with these issues as the mother of a four-year-old! By implementing female-friendly policies employers are more likely to get the best out of their staff and are less likely to lose knowledge, people and talent. I struggle to see the downside and can’t see that they would be taken advantage of.”

“Most big employers do well in this space,” says Fu, “although I haven’t yet seen, for example, fertility treatment funded here in Ireland the way it is in the US. It is all about retaining talent and I see this expanding from companies to professional services firms of lawyers and accountants. There will be more opportunity in the future with better role models.”

The menopause: How Vodafone is handling it

Julie Mernagh, Head of People Development and Operations at Vodafone in Ireland. Picture by Mark Condren

The lack of awareness around both menopause and the perii-menopause which precedes it is a hot topic these days, as evidenced by calls to Liveline in recent weeks, and by a new Channel Four documentary presented by Davina McCall, Sex, Myths and the Menopause.

The symptoms of menopause and peri-menopause can include hot flashes, brain fog, bladder problems, anxiety, fatigue, irritability, joint pain, mood swings, night sweats, insomnia, thinning hair, weight gain, vaginal dryness, RTIs, lack of motivation and poor concentration.

On International Women’s Day earlier this year, rather than handing out a voucher for a blow-dry, or a bottle of pink Pprosecco, as some companies in Ireland did, Vodafone launched its global menopause commitment, pledging to support all employees through this experience.

The company is to provide menopause training, including a specially designed toolkit to raise awareness of the subject. Menopause impacts women for a significant period of their working life, and the company said that it wanted its working environment to normalise this by talking openly about itmenopause in the workplace.

Vodafone has a stated ambition to be the world’s best employer for women by 2025, and says its menopause commitment is another step towards realising that ambition, building on existing policies that offer enhanced parental leave and enable staff to opt for flexible working if they wish.