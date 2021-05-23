| 7°C Dublin

How pandemic has accelerated flexible working and companies are beginning to take female well-being seriously

Women shouldn't have to behave like men to get ahead. Picture by Getty Images Expand
Julie Mernagh, Head of People Development and Operations at Vodafone in Ireland. Picture by Mark Condren Expand

Fran Power

Women have always been expected to leave their hormones at the office door, and less than a decade ago, Sheryl Sandberg, the billionaire COO of Facebook, suggested in her book Lean In that women needed to behave more like men if they wanted to get ahead in their career. Facebook’s well-publicised offer to pay for egg-freezing for their female employees is now seen as less than progressive, with many questioning who really benefits from encouraging career women to defer their childbearing years. 

In the years since Lean In, more workplaces have started to make room for “women’s stuff” offering period days, miscarriage leave, and financial support for fertility treatment, and last month Channel Four introduced what’s believed to be the world’s first pregnancy loss policy, which applies but is not limited to miscarriage, stillbirth and abortion.

