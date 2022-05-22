Focus on Retail: Shoppers are back but inflation fears loom

With Covid lockdowns now hopefully a thing of past, all retailers have their doors wide open to shoppers. However, the post-pandemic retail landscape has been hit with some unexpected challenges, including labour shortages.

Last month, Excel Recruitment, a leading retail recruitment specialist, warned that the retail sector could be the next industry to face a serious and damaging staffing crisis, similar to the labour shortage seen in the hospitality sector.

Aislinn Lea, director of fashion and non-food at Excel Recruitment said that “the number of employers with active retail job vacancies has now nearly tripled in the 12 months to February 2022 when it stood at 1,360 employers – up from 488 employers in February 2021”.

Ms Lea said that during lockdowns, thousands of workers decided to change careers or upskill in their current industry.

This has been compounded by the fact that industry missed out on approximately two years of new candidate intakes.

Several retailers made it on the Ireland Best Employers 2022 research, suggesting that companies in the sector are working hard to compete for workers and retain staff.

As for shoppers, they have responded well to reopenings, although some parts of retail are faring better than others.

When it comes to discretionary spending, last year ended strongly. Retail sales were up 12.3pc for the last three months of 2021 compared with the last quarter of the previous year, according to the Retail Productivity Review by lobby group Retail Excellence and Grant Thornton.

However, there are fears that inflation and the likelihood of interest rate hikes from July will hit consumer spending. Hopes that pandemic savings would result in sustained spending no longer feature as an uncertain future hangs over would-be shoppers.

Meanwhile, sales in the Irish grocery market grew by just under €2bn during the pandemic, but have been contracting as consumers find other ways to spend their money.

The latest data from research firm Kantar shows the amount of take-home grocery sales in Ireland tumbled 7.2pc in the 12 weeks to April 17 as life returns to normal following the pandemic.

Inflation is a significant issue, with nearly a quarter of consumers saying they are already struggling to make ends meet when doing their weekly shop.