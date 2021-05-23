Focus on healthcare: Tough year for a massive employer

At its core, helping people is the aim of the game for Ireland’s healthcare providers, but it is also a massive employer and revenue generator.

According to the Central Statistics Office, €22.4m was spent on healthcare in Ireland in 2018 — the equivalent of 6.9pc of GDP or the more accurate 11.4pc of modified gross national income. Health expenditure increased by 6pc between 2017 and 2018 and by 19pc between 2014 and 2018.

Most of the health expenditure (74pc) was funded by Government, with the balance funded by private sources including voluntary healthcare payments (14pc) and household out-of-pocket expenditure (12pc). The share of spending between the classification groups has been stable over time.

Healthcare providers include all the organisations and individuals who deliver healthcare goods and services as their primary activity. This can include hospitals, ambulatory healthcare providers, long-term residential facilities, retailers of medical goods or ancillary healthcare providers.

According to the CSO, out of every €100 spent on healthcare in 2018, €37 was spent in hospitals and €20 in out-patient healthcare providers, mainly GPs and dentists. A further €18 was spent in long-term residential facilities, such as nursing homes and residential disability services, and €13 in retailers of medical goods (mainly pharmacies).

Current estimates from the CSO suggest total current expenditure on health in 2019 is estimated to be €23.8bn. This represents an annual increase of 5.8pc between 2018 and 2019. Within this Government spending is estimated to have risen by 6.4pc.

Spending on healthcare is set to rise further thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. Indeed, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that overall health spending this year will reach €22.13bn, comprising €21.081bn in current expenditure and €1.048bn in capital expenditure.

Employment within the sector is also set to soar, both in the public and private sectors.

Statista has estimated that in 2018 there were approximately 259,000 employees in the health and social care sector. This was up by over 14,000 on 2015.

Those in the sector have had a tough year with the pandemic, which has forced a spotlight on conditions across both public and private healthcare. In particular, nursing homes were a focus.

The nursing home sector has also emerged as a hot battleground for another reason — foreign operators are swirling overhead looking to swoop.

French care homes company Orpea Group recently agreed to buy the FirstCare collection of nursing homes from businessman Mervyn Smith in a deal believed to be worth more than €100m. The move means the firm will become the largest private operator in the State once the deal closes.

The Orpea transaction comes after the agreed sale of Trinity Care, a nursing home business that was majority owned by businesswoman Anne Heraty and her husband Paul Carroll.

Spanish care home operator DomusVi agreed that deal, worth between €150m and €200m, which will see it take on the operating business.

Belgian property company Cofinimmo bought the underlying properties.

