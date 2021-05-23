Ethical, caring employers who want to ensure a meaningful life for their staff. Is this all a dream?

What will be a good employer in the future?

Like death and taxes, there will always be work to be done and it will always need someone in charge.

Work will be an integral part of all conceivable futures, because it is intrinsic to us as human beings — not because we need the money or because we have to.

About 2,000 years ago the Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelias reminded us:

“When you have trouble getting out of bed in the morning, remember that your defining characteristic — what defines a human being — is to work with others. Even animals know how to sleep.”

We work with others. The person, the boss, leader, manager or business owner will be the person who determines whether a workplace is an attractive working environment.

More than ever, the attraction and retention of high-quality employees is an organisation’s greatest challenge, because the greatest asset of a company is its people. This is particularly true in the service sector which is now the largest type of employments in Ireland, as well as being one of the largest areas of economic activity.

While a company’s reputation as a good employer has become one of its most valuable assets, defining the qualities needed to win and keep this reputation are becoming ever more elusive and difficult to define. In this context, it is a sellers’ market, with the employee holding most of the cards.

This tendency is increasing as remote working frees individuals from the shackles of needing proximity to employment opportunities.

The world of work has changed dramatically over the last 50 years and it is changing again. To understand how it has changed and how it will continue to change we need to look beyond individual jobs and organisations to understand how society has changed the expectations of employees. This is vital to gain an understanding of what employers will need to do to attract and keep these employees.

Most discussions about the future of employment focus excessively on innovations in technology and new types of business. Far too little attention is paid to changes in the underlying workforce. Education, prosperity and culture are all causing fundamental shifts in social values and expectations.

The new workforce is increasingly motivated by the values of a post-modernist society which has accumulated enough well-being to begin to place greater emphasis of values, ethics, experiences and self-fulfilmen t than any previous generation. Future employers will need to satisfy ‘DOODS’ — as defined by Dr Lorcan Sirr, those who ‘Don’t Own Or Drive’.

This generation of employees are highly opinionated about issues that include gender, environment, and equality.

For these employees issues such as self-expression, independence and life experience have equal importance to achievements that are measured by job-title, salary or seniority.

Quality of life and, yes, enjoyment in the workplace are becoming more important for employees, and for the prosperity of organisations too. This is not a new idea. Over a century ago, the famous industrialist and entrepreneur Andrew Carnegie observed, “There is little success where there is little laughter.”

The best employers of the future will be those who can ensure that people can see their job as making a difference. This does not mean that people will all be employed as sculptors or novelists. On the contrary, if we have learned anything from Covid, it has been the importance of the ‘ordinary’ jobs that put food in our shops, that provide and sustain the transport that transports them. It has reminded us about how much our lives can fall apart without teachers, gyms, sports clubs and hairdressers.

Good employers will be those who put employees’ achievements into context.

However, the most important quality of future employees will be to avoid being a bad employer. Company and employer reputation is rapidly emerging as a major factor in determining the attractiveness of a workplace for employees. Social media, in particular, has led to a reputation where it is becoming socially unacceptable to be associated, or employed, by companies that are perceived as being unethical.

This means that organisations that previously invested in advertising the qualities of their service or product must now draw attention to the reputation of the brand. Ethical, caring employers who want to ensure a meaningful life for their staff. Is this the stuff of dreams?

As always, attempting to foresee the future can paint pictures that seem wildly improbable to a contemporary audience. In 1960 it would seem to be an extravagant fantasy to write about the need and entitlement for full female participation in the workforce or for the importance of environmental considerations to be the bedrock of law and policy.

The future belongs to organisations and employers that recognise how their employees are their greatest asset and that their needs are dramatically changing.

The good employer of the future will be somebody who contributes to a meaningful life, not a bank balance.