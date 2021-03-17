Ireland urges EU not to move alone on digital taxes

EU finance ministers are set to park plans to tax Big Tech while they wait for global rules to be agreed.

A worldwide deal, led by the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), inched closer last month after the US removed one of its key demands.

Portuguese finance minister João Leão said yesterday that he was “relatively confident” of a global deal by the middle of the year,.

“All member states agree that it is in their interests to provide room for the ongoing negotiations in the OECD on the reform of the corporate taxation rules. Finding a global consensus, in a multilateral context, is the right way forward.”

But finance ministers are concerned about the timing of the bloc’s own digital tax plans, which are pencilled in for June.

Twenty-two of the EU’s 27 finance ministers – including Ireland's Paschal Donohoe – took the floor at an EU meeting to express concern about the proposed timing of the EU levy.

Mr Donohoe warned the EU not to undermine the OECD discussions or rekindle trade tensions with the US, which arose after the bloc's previous digital tax plans in 2018.

“While there remain substantial issues to be resolved, it is important that the EU sends a positive signal on the recent moves by the US that indicate its renewed engagement with the [OECD] process,” said a spokesperson for the Department of Finance.

“Ireland has seen the benefits of international cooperation and we wish to achieve a sustainable, robust and growth-friendly agreement by the 139 members of the [OECD’s] Inclusive Framework which meets the needs of all countries, large and small, developed and developing.”

Mr Leão said an EU levy “should be a separate instrument, not linked with the corporate tax rules that are being negotiated in the OECD”.

The OECD is drawing up guidelines on taxable profits for tech firms that don't have a physical presence in each jurisdiction where they operate, alongside minimum tax levels for multinationals.

Last year, the European Commission promised to table a digital levy of its own by June, focused on ending profit-shifting by large tech companies.

But that pledge was made at a time when the OECD talks were going nowhere.

The Commission is looking at corporate income tax top-ups, taxes on digital revenues and transaction taxes.

The EU wants the proceeds of a bloc-wide digital levy to feed into its budget.

EU vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis told reporters the EU’s plans would “complement” the OECD’s and would be compatible with World Trade Organization rules.

“This crisis makes it even more important to agree on taxation of digital businesses and other issues such as [a] minimum tax rate. This is both in order to secure much-needed tax revenues and to make sure that everyone pays their fair share of tax,” he said.

Several EU states - including France, Italy, Spain and Austria - have introduced digital taxes, but their rates and structures vary. EU leaders will meet on the issue in two weeks.

Online Editors