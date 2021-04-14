Ireland to get 500,000 more Pfizer jabs under EU plan

Ireland could get over 500,000 extra doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer jab between now and July under an EU plan.

The bloc is counting on extra doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine as question marks hang over two other Covid jabs.

The European Commission announced on Wednesday that it will bring forward delivery of 50m doses of the Pfizer jab to April.

In an apparent slight to drugmaker AstraZeneca, and as the US suspended deliveries of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over blood clot fears, the European Commission president hailed BioNTech-Pfizer’s performance.

“I want to thank BioNTech-Pfizer. It has proven to be a reliable partner. It has delivered on its commitments, and it is responsive to our needs,” said Ursula von der Leyen.

The extra 50m doses were originally planned to be delivered at the end of the year, but have been brought forward to the second quarter.

The doses will be distributed pro-rata amongst EU countries, by population.

Ireland makes up just over 1pc of the EU population, so could expect over 500,000 doses between April and July.

“As we can see with the announcement by Johnson & Johnson yesterday, there are still many factors that can disrupt the planned delivery schedule of vaccines,” Ms von der Leyen said.

"It is therefore important to act swiftly, anticipate and adjust whenever possible. We are doing everything in our power to support Europe's vaccination roll-out, also by increasing the supply of vaccines in the coming weeks and months.”

The bloc also announced it was launching talks with BioNTech-Pfizer for a third contract for 1.8 billion doses of its vaccine over the 2021-23 period.

She said the contract would stipulate that production of the vaccines and all essential components will be in the EU.

Other contracts with other companies may follow, she said.

She made the statement as the EU reached 100 million people vaccinated.

As of Monday, Ireland had vaccinated a total of 1,076,216 people, with 317,453 of those having received their second dose.

