Ireland suffered EU’s sharpest GDP drop under second lockdown

Ireland experienced the steepest quarterly economic contraction in the EU in the fourth quarter of last year – despite the economy growing overall in 2020.

According to figures published by Eurostat on Tuesday, Ireland’s quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 5.1pc from October to December, as the country entered its second major lockdown.

The figure was almost twice the result in Austria (-2.7pc), the country with the second-largest fall in growth from the third quarter.

The strongest fourth-quarter results were in Romania (+4.8pc) and Malta (+3.8pc), Croatia and Greece (both +2.7pc).

Overall, average quarterly GDP growth fell by 0.7pc in the euro area and by 0.5pc in the EU in the fourth quarter, compared with the third quarter.

The declines followed a strong rebound in the third quarter of 2020 (+12.5pc in the euro area and +11.6pc in the EU) and the sharpest decreases on record in the second quarter (-11.6pc in the euro area and -11.2pc in the EU).

According to European Commission forecasts published last month, Ireland was the only EU economy to see positive year-on-year growth in 2020.

The Commission attributed the results to multinational exports, particularly in the pharmaceutical and computing sectors, and the temporary resumption of consumer demand when restrictions were lifted in the third quarter.

Ireland’s quarterly GDP growth was negative for three out of four quarters in 2020. Irish GDP grew 3.6pc annually in the fourth quarter, according to the Central Statistics Office, though that figure represented a quarterly decline from the third quarter, when the economy grew by a massive 11.8pc quarter-on-quarter.

Employment growth (in terms of the number of people in work) in Ireland was slightly positive in the final quarter of the year at 0.3pc, Eurostat said.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said continuing economic growth is central to reducing the budget deficit and paying down the national debt.

Online Editors